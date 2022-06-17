top story breaking Oswego County Sheriff's Office looking for missing teen STAFF REPORTS editor@palltimes.com Jun 17, 2022 Jun 17, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Adriana Holley, 15, of Volney. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save VOLNEY — The Oswego County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in located 15-year-old Adriana Holley, who is a resident of the town of Volney. Holley was last seen in the evening hours of June 2, and it is believed that she left on her own accord.Holley is approximately 5-foot-3, weighs 130 pounds and has blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a grey shirt, blue jeans and black shoes with orange laces. Officials said Holley has a history of running away and has been previously located in Syracuse.Anyone who may have seen Holley or anyone with information regarding her location is asked to contact the Oswego County Sheriff's Office at 315-349-3411. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you News Now Fulton police, fire departments now active on Neighbors public safety app FCSD BOE holds safety plan public forum DOT warns of exit closure along state Route 481 Latest e-Edition June 17, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition, click the preview image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesOswego Middle School student pronounced dead after fatal motor vehicle accidentSchroeppel man dead after fatal motor vehicle accidentWilliam Mecum appointed as new principal of Fairgrieve ElementaryOPD asks for help identifying people after thefts on Mitchell StreetLawsuit dismissal in Cahill building case upheld by appeals court‘We’re rethinking how we do business’FCSD appoints director of early childhood education14-year-old makes splash on Fair Haven summer funJune (Gehm) TryonDOT warns of exit closure along state Route 481 Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Jobs DRIVERS WANTEDMUST HAVE GOOD DRIVING RECORD. HELP WANTEDNeed two strongindividuals, Outdoorsmindset. To work onauquculture fish bait Follow us on Facebook ThePalladiumTimes Follow us on Twitter Tweets by oswegoconewsnow
