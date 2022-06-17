Adriana Holley

Adriana Holley, 15, of Volney.

VOLNEY — The Oswego County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in located 15-year-old Adriana Holley, who is a resident of the town of Volney. 

Holley was last seen in the evening hours of June 2, and it is believed that she left on her own accord.

Holley is approximately 5-foot-3, weighs 130 pounds and has blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a grey shirt, blue jeans and black shoes with orange laces. 

Officials said Holley has a history of running away and has been previously located in Syracuse.

Anyone who may have seen Holley or anyone with information regarding her location is asked to contact the Oswego County Sheriff's Office at 315-349-3411. 

Recommended for you