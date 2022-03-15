OSWEGO COUNTY — The Oswego County Health Department on Monday announced the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has once again lowered the county’s COVID-19 community level.
The level was reduced to “low” on Thursday.
“In the CDC update, most of the counties in the state and the U.S. are now at the ‘low’ level,” said Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang. “Even so, we still need to reduce personal and community risks, especially for vulnerable individuals. We have a wide variety of control measures to choose from. The vaccine remains the most effective tool for prevention. I encourage everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated and stay up-to-date on their COVID-19 vaccines to help protect themselves and our community.”
Oswego County Associate Public Health Educator Diane Oldenburg reminds residents, “While Oswego County and New York State are making great progress in the control of COVID-19, masks are still required in certain locations. These include health care settings, nursing homes, adult care and correctional facilities, detention centers, homeless and domestic violence shelters, public transit and transportation hubs, as well as buses, trains and planes in accordance with federal regulations.”
From March 7 through March 13, an additional 218 residents tested positive for COVID-19. This includes results from lab-confirmed tests and at-home tests. In addition, two more COVID-19-related deaths of county residents were reported by the New York State Department of Health, bringing the total to 182. “Our condolences go out to the loved ones of these two people,” said Huang.
The following report reflects data collected from March 7 through March 13:
• Number of lab/provider tests: 2,911
• Number of lab/provider positive cases: 172
• Percentage of lab/provider positive cases: 7.48%
• Number of at-home positive test results: 46
An additional 16 Oswego County residents were hospitalized due to COVID-19 between March 6 and March 12, according to the hospitalization report received by the Oswego County Health Department.
The Oswego County Health Department holds weekly COVID-19 vaccination clinics, and vaccines are also available at local pharmacies and health care provider offices. Facemasks are required at all clinics, and at-home COVID-19 test kits will be distributed to those getting vaccinated at a county clinic, while supplies last.
Go to health.oswegocounty.com/vaccines for a full list of upcoming clinics.
The Oswego County Office for the Aging can help people aged 60 and older who need help navigating the internet to make appointments. Call 315-349-3484.
Free transportation is provided to residents to go to COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites through a partnership between Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Rides are available between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 315-598-1514 to schedule a ride in advance.
Oswego County developed a portal for residents to report positive at-home COVID-19 test results, exposure to the virus and to get the necessary isolation/quarantine paperwork for schools and employers. Go to https://health.oswegocounty.com/COVID-19 and click on the appropriate link.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.