OSWEGO — Friday marked an important day for the Oswego County Sheriff’s Department, as crowds came to honor a former longtime serving sheriff.
Close to 100 people turned out for a ceremony at the Oswego County Public Safety building Friday afternoon, where the facility was formally dedicated to former Oswego County Sheriff Reuel “Moe” Todd.
Current Oswego County Sheriff Don Hilton led the ceremony. Also in attendance were New York State Representative Claudia Tenney (NY-22), Minority Leader Assemblyman William Barclay (NY-120), Oswego County Legislature Chairman Jim Weatherup and former New York State Sen. Jim Wright, who each shared words and reflections that marked the successes in Todd’s career.
The former sheriff was recognized, in addition to an endless list of other accomplishments, for his many years of service, having joined the department in 1974. That would kick off a 40-plus-year career at the department.
“Here is a man who has given his entire adult life and career to get to the Oswego County Sheriff’s Department and to serve the people of Oswego County, “ Wright said. “I think in this day and age, when law enforcement is under the gun, literally, it’s good to recognize someone who has dedicated their entire life. Well done.”
Todd worked his way up the ranks to sergeant, criminal investigator, undersheriff and then his last role at the department, the sheriff, after he was elected in 1998. Todd served a total of five terms.
He saw the unfolding of the Heidi Allen case in 1994, after Allen was kidnapped on Easter Sunday from her job at a convenience store in New Haven, a case the former sheriff told The Palladium-Times back in 2019 he hoped they’d never give up on.
In 2019, Todd retired from the force he had served on for more than two decades, leaving it up to Hilton to continue the legacy in which he had built.
“Thank you for allowing me the career I’ve had and all of these men and women that have gone on to serve our community because of the opportunity you gave them," Hilton said to Todd.
Barclay told the audience during his speech, sometimes in politics, politicians will do things for political reasons, other times it’s because it “just feels right.” Barclay expressed with Todd it was more than just a feeling.
“I (would) say dedicating the public safety building for Moe Todd feels right,” Barclay said. “I can’t really think of anyone else more deserving.”
Tenney later spoke and said officials were able to get a flag flown over the U.S. Capitol, just for Todd in his honor, only extending the gratitude for his service over the years. Tenney then gifted Todd a folded flag.
“I do want to acknowledge the huge crowd and the turnout that’s here, and the number of elected officials, the people who serve in uniform and the people who are retired that are here on your behalf, including your large family,” Tenney said. “This is a tremendous honor that the county of Oswego is going to get to name this public safety building after you.”
In addition, a plaque was also dedicated to Todd during the ceremony.
Todd left some final remarks of his own. He said he never viewed his deputies as working for him, he saw them as working with him.
