Moe Todd plaque

Reuel “Moe” Todd, sitting, is joined by family members next to the plaque. The Oswego County Public Safety Building was dedicated in his name Friday.

 Xiana Fontno photo

OSWEGO — Friday marked an important day for the Oswego County Sheriff’s Department, as crowds came to honor a former longtime serving sheriff.

Close to 100 people turned out for a ceremony at the Oswego County Public Safety building Friday afternoon, where the facility was formally dedicated to former Oswego County Sheriff Reuel “Moe” Todd. 

