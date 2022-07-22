Oswego County is now offering free transportation through the Oswego Public Transit to the farmers’ markets in Oswego, Fulton and Pulaski. Pictured above is the ribbon cutting on Thursday at Oswego’s farmers’ market.
OSWEGO COUNTY — Oswego County is sponsoring free transportation through Oswego Public Transit to the farmers’ markets in Oswego, Fulton and Pulaski until the end of the market season.
“The free transportation is actually sponsored by Oswego County completely,” said Heather Snow, the mobility manager for Oswego County. “It is free to the residents, and what we did when we created the route is we met with the Office of the Aging and I also met with the Department of Social Services and I talked to them about the communities that they serve. You’ll see along the routes we have different stops like senior facilities, mobile home facilities and different types of shelters, and our goal is just to make sure that we can create more access in the community for transportation but also to help get to healthy food sources.”
Routes also include stops to grocery stores such as Aldi, Price Chopper and Walmart to provide additional access to healthy food. Oswego Public Transit provides the round-trip transportation, and routes were designed so that passengers would be on the bus no longer than 15 minutes at a time.
The free transportation began on July 18 and will continue for the next 11 weeks, according to Snow. The end date for the transportation to the Oswego and Fulton Farmers’ Markets is Sept. 24, while the transportation end date for the Pulaski Farmers’ Market is Aug. 31.
An EBT/SNAP Token Program is also being offered at the markets, which allows people to use their benefits to purchase produce.
“Our vendors don’t have the technology to take the SNAP card, so if you have the SNAP card then I come, I have a program on my iPad that I can put your information in, and then I exchange it for tokens that are these little wooden tokens,” Greater Oswego-Fulton Chamber of Commerce Member Engagement and Operations Coordinator Taylor Davis said.
The tokens are equivalent to $1, so $20 would buy 20 tokens, Davis said. There is no limit on the amount of tokens that can be purchased, and the tokens do not expire.
“They’re good for the fresh produce,” Davis said. “You can’t use them at the craft stations or the baked goods stations, but for all of the fresh produce like the fresh veggies and blueberries, and all of the farm stands accept them. It basically allows them to use their food stamps to get access to that healthy food, and especially right now with everything raising in price, the markets are a great way to shop local, support local and also save money.”
There are Chamber of Commerce information booths located in front of Pathfinder Bank at the Oswego market and on the side closest to Dollar General at the Fulton market.
Farmers’ markets are held on Thursdays from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. in Oswego, on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon in Fulton and on Fridays from 4 to 8 p.m. in Pulaski.
For more information about the free transportation, contact Oswego County Opportunities at 315-598-1514.
