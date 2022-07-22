Farmers' Market Ribbon Cutting

Oswego County is now offering free transportation through the Oswego Public Transit to the farmers’ markets in Oswego, Fulton and Pulaski. Pictured above is the ribbon cutting on Thursday at Oswego’s farmers’ market.

 Savannah Norton photo

OSWEGO COUNTY — Oswego County is sponsoring free transportation through Oswego Public Transit to the farmers’ markets in Oswego, Fulton and Pulaski until the end of the market season. 

“The free transportation is actually sponsored by Oswego County completely,” said Heather Snow, the mobility manager for Oswego County. “It is free to the residents, and what we did when we created the route is we met with the Office of the Aging and I also met with the Department of Social Services and I talked to them about the communities that they serve. You’ll see along the routes we have different stops like senior facilities, mobile home facilities and different types of shelters, and our goal is just to make sure that we can create more access in the community for transportation but also to help get to healthy food sources.”

