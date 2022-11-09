OSWEGO COUNTY — The Oswego County Prevention Coalition is working with results of its May 2022 Pride Youth Development Survey to educate Oswego County high school students about the risks of substance use.

OCPC was founded in 2016 with a goal to “increase developmental protective factors and decrease risk factors” surrounding adolescent substance abuse in Oswego County, according to their website. The survey has been conducted every two years since 2016 as a requirement of the grants that fund OCPC.

Tags

Recommended for you