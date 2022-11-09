OSWEGO COUNTY — The Oswego County Prevention Coalition is working with results of its May 2022 Pride Youth Development Survey to educate Oswego County high school students about the risks of substance use.
OCPC was founded in 2016 with a goal to “increase developmental protective factors and decrease risk factors” surrounding adolescent substance abuse in Oswego County, according to their website. The survey has been conducted every two years since 2016 as a requirement of the grants that fund OCPC.
Tyler Ahart, the project coordinator at OCPC, said they administer the survey to students in ninth through 12th grade in the spring to get a better result based on yearlong peer pressure and end-of-year stress students feel.
“We try to present this information to them to help them make better choices,” Ahart said. “We aren’t an after-school special; we aren’t going to use scare tactics. We are just telling them the information so they can make better choices.”
This year, 10,357 students participated in the survey from nine out of the 10 school districts in Oswego County. Questions OCPC focused on related to past 30-day use of various substances, the students’ perception of risk per substance, their perception of parent approval and their perception of availability of substances.
“Past 30-day use only illustrates use at that time,” Ahart said. “It could have been their first time (using), they might never do it again.”
In the past 30 days at the time of the survey, 16.7% of Oswego County students have used alcohol, down from 18% in 2020. Ahart said although “underage drinking is really its own monster” and “it’s the substance of choice for Oswego County students,” they are very happy with the result.
“That decrease we are absolutely comfortable taking partial credit for,” Ahart said. “Our relationships with schools is very strong. … Alcohol continues to be the No. 1 substance for students so we really want to keep that number going in the direction its going.”
E-cigarette use has also decreased from 17.2% of students in 2020 to 14.6% in 2022. Ahart said this is only the second time that e-cigarettes have been mentioned on the survey and they are “playing catch-up” with this particular substance. He also attributes the decrease to the recent regulations that have been placed on companies that sell vapes and e-cigarettes.
“(E-cigarette companies) had a sort of free for all for a period of time and then all of a sudden regulations caught up, adverse side effects caught up and students became more aware of the addiction and oral fixation they had with it,” Ahart said. “I’m hoping we see a continued decline. So even with the number being so high in 2020, it’s almost to be expected based on the level of freedom advertisers had.”
Traditional tobacco use also had a sharp decline, with 3.6% of students using in the past 30 days compared to 9% in 2020.
“I’m not going to act like that’s not being offset by e-cigarette use, it absolutely is,” Ahart said. “But at the same time the perception of risk correlates with that decline. Cat is out of the bag at this point. Kids know it’s gross. It’s not as accepted anymore.”
The other substances questioned were prescription drugs that were not prescribed to that student, 1.5% used in the past 30 days, and marijuana, which was 12.3%.
“I expected marijuana use to be much worse,” Ahart said. “I don’t want to seem like the old man from ‘Footloose’ who thinks everyone is on dope but I was concerned with how big of a joke (the students) see it … but I was really pleased that I was wrong and use wasn’t devastating.”
The next question Ahart focused on was students’ perception of risk per substance, which covered the same ones previously listed.
“This is what gives a really good indication of either potential future use or if it supports a decline or increase in use,” Ahart said. “Ideally, we want this number at 100%. They perceive it as a hot stove, they don’t want to touch it or use it.”
Alcohol has an overall perception at 68%, which Ahart said is “not ideal” but it has increased since 2020 when it was 62%. Student saw prescription drugs that were not theirs, traditional tobacco and e-cigarette usage as high risk, at 87%, 87% and 76%, respectively.
Students’ perception of the risks associated with marijuana was the lowest at 41%, which is lower than the national average and is “one of (their) biggest concerns,” according to Ahart. He attributes the low percentage with how marijuana is portrayed in pop culture and the legalization of the substance in New York.
“It’s accepted socially so students accept it,” Ahart said. “I think there are more myths and fallacies surrounding cannabis use and self-medicating treatments than there are with any other substance. … So many students believe it helps with their anxiety or other ailments but there is endless research of the increase in paranoia and heightened anxiety especially if there is no doctor’s intervention for a medicated dose.”
The perception of parental approval of marijuana for students was also the lowest compared to the other substances at 72.9%. Ahart said they hope this number is closer to 100%, meaning that students believe their parental figure would be severely disapproving if they were caught with the substance. This number has decreased since 2020, when it was 77%, and Ahart said they are aware of the drop.
“The social conversation is definitely changing around (marijuana),” Ahart said. “That is something we are staying aware of.”
The other substances were at a decent spot, according to Ahart, with alcohol being 85%, traditional tobacco being 89%, e-cigarettes being 85% and prescription drugs that were not prescribed to them being “an awesome number” at 94.8%.
Compared to the previous question, Ahart said they want student perception of availability of each substance to be “a lower number.”
Marijuana was the only one that increased, “which was expected,” and went from 22% in 2020 to 25%. Alcohol decreased to 28% compared to 43.7% in 2020, prescription drugs that were not theirs was 8.5%, traditional tobacco was 18% and e-cigarettes were 27%.
The survey also includes questions about safety, mental health, gun violence, among other topics. The current survey used is provided to OCPC so they do not have any say in how the questions are written, which Ahart said they are changing. OCPC is working with mental health professionals to come up with better questions surrounding mental health for the 2024 survey.
“It does take a great deal of planning but it’s something I am excited about,” Ahart said. “(OCPC is) taking more ownership of the survey, making some changes.”
One specific issue that Ahart hopes to address for the 2024 survey is gender. During previous years, the question that addressed the students’ gender identity only offered options of male, female or do not answer.
“To not even give student a choice, there’s not even a write-in box, we are missing out on so much of populations are experiencing what,” Ahart said. “It’s a completely missed opportunity.”
Because the title of the survey is the Pride Youth Development Survey, Ahart said some students did chose not to participate because they did not think it applied to them. Though the questionnaire did not cover LGBTQ+ topics, students found the name confusing.
OCPC also has a youth coalition that helps ensure that the messages that they are presenting will be perceived and resonate well with students.
“Peer-to-peer education is more effective especially with their input on how our message should be presented,” Ahart said. “If you do it wrong, you lost them and you’re wasting your time. We have to be really careful in our approach and how we educate these students.”
One tactic OCPC is using to reach students is an active social media presence, which is partially driven by the youth coalition. Their TikTok account, which is completely run by students, is getting interaction from students all over the country.
“The content just doesn’t hit right because it’s being generated by 30-, 40-year-old adults,” Ahart said. “We are really fortunate to have a great group of kids every year that can help us stay on the right path and stay relevant.”
Looking forward, Ahart said they are hoping to spend more time in the schools to talk directly to students. Previously, OCPC had implemented social norm campaigns in schools that focus on taking data points from the survey and putting a positive spin on them to show that less students use these substances than they may think.
Along with working in schools more, Ahart said OCPC will start a billboard campaign soon that highlights the data and hopes to stimulate conversations between parents and their kids about substance abuse.
