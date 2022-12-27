Eva Corradino award

The Oswego County Tourism Advisory Council recently presented its 2022 Tourism Ambassador Award. Pictured from left are Daniel Breitweg, deputy director of the Oswego County Department of Community Development, Tourism and Planning; Eva’s brother Patrick McCarthy; Eva’s husband Rob Corradino; Eva Corradino, 2022 recipient of the Oswego County Tourism Ambassador Award; Jim Hotchkiss, chairman of the Oswego County Tourism Advisory Council; Oswego County Legislator Mary Ellen Chesbro, District 10, vice chairwoman of the Oswego County Legislature’s Economic Development and Planning Committee; Eva’s nephew Aidan McCarthy; and  David Turner, director of the Oswego County Office of Strategic Initiatives and Department of Community Development, Tourism and Planning. 

 Photo provided

OSWEGO — The Oswego County Tourism Advisory Council has awarded its 2022 Tourism Ambassador Award to city of Oswego resident Eva Corradino.

The Tourism Advisory Council, which has presented the award annually since 1995, presented it to Corradino at the council’s year-end meeting. It’s meant to recognize an individual, business or organization for exceptional support of and commitment to Oswego County’s tourism industry.

