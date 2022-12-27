The Oswego County Tourism Advisory Council recently presented its 2022 Tourism Ambassador Award. Pictured from left are Daniel Breitweg, deputy director of the Oswego County Department of Community Development, Tourism and Planning; Eva’s brother Patrick McCarthy; Eva’s husband Rob Corradino; Eva Corradino, 2022 recipient of the Oswego County Tourism Ambassador Award; Jim Hotchkiss, chairman of the Oswego County Tourism Advisory Council; Oswego County Legislator Mary Ellen Chesbro, District 10, vice chairwoman of the Oswego County Legislature’s Economic Development and Planning Committee; Eva’s nephew Aidan McCarthy; and David Turner, director of the Oswego County Office of Strategic Initiatives and Department of Community Development, Tourism and Planning.
OSWEGO — The Oswego County Tourism Advisory Council has awarded its 2022 Tourism Ambassador Award to city of Oswego resident Eva Corradino.
The Tourism Advisory Council, which has presented the award annually since 1995, presented it to Corradino at the council’s year-end meeting. It’s meant to recognize an individual, business or organization for exceptional support of and commitment to Oswego County’s tourism industry.
“Eva’s work is a representation of our mission to encourage visitors to come to this area and experience all we have to offer,” said Jim Hotchkiss, chair of the advisory council. “Her outreach is outstanding, and we congratulate her on this recognition.”
Corradino expressed gratitude for the award and said she initially got involved in promoting the county’s tourism industry by chance.
In 2014, Corradino retired from teaching at Fairley Elementary School in Hannibal. After retiring, she got involved with the Oswego County Historical Society, which is housed at the Richardson-Bates House Museum. She serves as secretary on the group’s board and works on fundraisers to maintain the museum and efforts to educate the public about local history.
“So I was getting involved in tourism from that aspect,” Corradino said.
Then her husband Rob Corradino, who had become a city councilor, was appointed to the city of Oswego’s Promotional and Tourism Advisory Board, which was formed in 2014, and she began joining him in staffing a tourism table at local events.
In 2019, she became chair of the city’s Promotional and Tourism Advisory Board. She leads other board members to develop and design a strategic and tactical plan that promotes activities in Oswego and showcases its rich heritage and recreational opportunities.
A couple of years ago she was asked to provide input on the possibility of opening a visitor center in downtown Oswego and jumped at the opportunity to volunteer.
“I was pretty excited about that,” Corradino said.
For the past two summers, she has recruited and managed volunteers to staff the Oswego City Visitor Center on West First Street.
She plans to run the visitor center again next year, which she said is especially busy during June, July and August “because there are so many reasons for people to end up in Oswego during the summer,” she said.
Aside from people visiting the area for activities such as boating, fishing and auto racing, Corradino said a growing number of families here for softball and baseball tournaments at nearby Legends Fields have stopped in.
“They were happy to find a place that could tell them about other things to do while they were here,” she said.
Corradino said volunteering to support tourism efforts in the area appeals to her partially because as a lifelong Oswego resident she is old enough to remember when the community was extremely vibrant with economic activity.
“I’ve also been here for the downturn and saw so many storefronts empty, downtown looking bad, neighborhoods going to pot,” she said.
It’s been refreshing to be part of the city’s revitalization in recent years, she said. She credited the Oswego Renaissance Association as an important first spark in improving the community as well as economic development efforts by Mayor Billy Barlow.
“Now we’ve been surging forward,” she said. “Now I get to see Oswego blooming.”
David Turner, director of the Oswego County Office of Strategic Initiatives and Community Development, Tourism and Planning Department, praised Corradino’s contributions and said her award was well deserved.
“Eva has assisted in developing initiatives that promote Oswego County in the most efficient and economical ways,” Turner said. “She dedicates her time to many local groups and organizations and can be found promoting the city at nearly every event in Oswego. Eva truly embodies what it means to be an Oswego County tourism ambassador.”
