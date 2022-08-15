OSWEGO COUNTY — Oswego County STOP-DWI Interim Coordinator Robert Lighthall has announced that Oswego County police agencies will participate in a special end of summer Labor Day campaign to raise awareness about the dangers of impaired driving.

“While many of us spend the Labor Day holiday celebrating the end of summer with our loved ones, law enforcement officers across New York State will take to the roads in an effort to stop impaired driving, prevent injuries and save lives,” said Lighthall. “The statewide STOP-DWI high visibility engagement campaign begins on Aug. 19 and runs through Labor Day, Sept. 5.”

