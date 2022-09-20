OSWEGO COUNTY — The Oswego County Health Department will hold a special clinic to offer booster doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent vaccine to those ages 12 and older. The clinic will run from 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, at the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner St., Oswego.

Appointments are required for this special clinic to ensure enough supply for all those interested. Go to health.oswegocounty.com/vaccines to schedule. Those requesting a bivalent booster shot should have had their last primary series vaccine or booster vaccine at least two months prior.

