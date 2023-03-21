OSWEGO COUNTY — The Oswego County Legislature appointed Vera Dunsmoor as the county’s new public health director in January, and the New York State Department of Health recently confirmed that choice.

Dunsmoor has more than 15 years of public health experience, joining the county health department in 2007. She has worked in various roles throughout her career with the county, including public health nurse, supervising public health nurse, director of patient services, and deputy director of public health. She most recently served as interim director of public health.

