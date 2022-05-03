OSWEGO COUNTY — The Oswego County Media Group is implementing changes that will enhance its operations as well as its value to readers for the long term, Publisher Jeff Weigand announced.
The smaller of the two changes is to its Facebook page. Currently, the Oswego County Media Group has two pages: one for The Palladium-Times, and one for The Valley News. To keep things aligned across all social media platforms, it was decided that The Valley News Facebook page will be taken down. The Palladium-Times Facebook page will be changed to “Oswego County News Now,” as it is on Twitter.
The name change will start on May 9.
All stories will be posted to the page as normal, but now just in one centralized location.
The hope is also for more immediate stories that will hit the website and social media faster than in the newspaper the next day.
“We want to be able to consolidate our social media usage as to not confuse our readers,” Weigand said. “The world is becoming increasingly more digital. While we will still produce our printed editions we also have to focus on our digital presence. News will be hitting the web as soon as content is ready.”
The other change, Weigand said, begins on May 9. Beginning on that Monday, an online paywall will go live on OswegoCountyNewsNow.com. This means a paid subscription will be required to get consistent access to The Palladium-Times and Valley News content on the website.
Non-subscribers will be able to view up to five news articles per month before they are asked to subscribe. Weigand noted that for less than the cost of a cup of coffee or latte, $1.50 per week will enable a reader to have full access to online content.
“This will allow occasional readers to still get a glimpse into the hyperlocal news that we provide,” Weigand said.
Obituaries and classified ads will still remain free on the website for all readers. In addition, more local news, columnists and sports — including youth sports — will be on the website, Weigand said.
For existing subscribers to the printed edition of either newspaper, full online access is already included in your subscription. Our staff will be able to assist with any questions regarding website access for current subscribers.
Since its launch in 2016, OswegoCountyNewsNow.com has averaged nearly 3.5 million page views per year. In 2022, the website is on pace to reach over 4 million page views.
“The Palladium-Times, its affiliated publications, OswegoCountyNewsNow.com, and our social media channels, are reaching more readers now than ever in our company’s history,” Weigand said. “This change will allow us to provide more content, local content, to our community and our readers; while giving our readers the choice of when where and how they consume their local news.”
For the foreseeable future, The Palladium-Times will continue to publish five days a week, Tuesday through Saturday, while The Valley News will still publish twice a week on Wednesdays and Saturdays.
The Oswego County Media Group, when it comes to publishing in the future, will be at the hands of paper mills. Not only are prices going up, but there are a lot of unknowns when it comes to the availability of paper.
The three newspapers published by The Oswego County Media Group — which also includes the Oswego County Advertiser — are printed, in Oswego, on a Goss Community press that was installed in 1974.
“While our press is aging, we take a lot of pride in having our own press. This allows us to hold newspapers for breaking news when necessary. But again, we’re trying to improve our digital footprint,” Weigand said. “We will try to keep our current publishing schedule. At this point there are a lot of questions involving the supply chain that we can’t answer. This includes questions about the availability of paper, plates, ink, and the availably of parts for our press.”
For any questions regarding subscription information, please visit OswegoCountyNewsNow.com or call 315-343-3800.
