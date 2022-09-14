WATKINS GLEN — An Oswego County man was given a 30-day jail sentence for not paying over $8,000 in past-due child support, following an appearance in Schuyler County Family Court on Tuesday.

According to the office of Schuyler County Attorney Steven Getman, the respondent was sentenced for a willful failure to obey prior court orders directing him to pay at least $175.00 per week for support of his three children.  

