Camp Zerbe trail

The Oswego County Legislature has approved $350,000 in improvements at Camp Zerbe in Williamstown. The money will go toward several projects including building a new handicap-accessible bathhouse.

 Photo provided

OSWEGO COUNTY — Two recreational facilities owned by Oswego County will receive extensive infrastructure upgrades beginning next year.

Camp Zerbe, located in Williamstown, will receive $350,00 in improvements. The Legends Fields complex in the city of Oswego is set to have $2 million worth of work done.

