OSWEGO COUNTY — Two recreational facilities owned by Oswego County will receive extensive infrastructure upgrades beginning next year.
Camp Zerbe, located in Williamstown, will receive $350,00 in improvements. The Legends Fields complex in the city of Oswego is set to have $2 million worth of work done.
The Oswego County Legislature unanimously approved capital projects for Camp Zerbe and Legends Fields at its year-end meeting on Dec. 15. The $350,000 for Camp Zerbe includes a $50,000 state grant that was secured by Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay.
The funding will pay for a host of projects at Camp Zerbe including building a new handicap-accessible bathhouse, improving existing buildings to accommodate overnight stays, expanding the camp’s existing trail system, creating new camping sites and building a shooting range.
Camp Zerbe was purchased from the Boys Club of Syracuse in 1991 and features an interpretive nature center, pavilion and lodge. Although the county has owned the 542-acre property for decades, it hasn’t made significant investments until the last 10 years. It also isn’t particularly well known to the public.
“When people go there they’re pleasantly surprised and not realizing everything that’s there,” said Brian Chetney, executive director of the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau, which operates the facility.
The fact that the property was underutilized in the past makes the coming improvements even more transformational, Chetney said.
“We’re excited to get started on it and continue development because Camp Zerbe has so much potential and so many opportunities,” he said. “There’s so much property there that’s untapped.”
One of the largest projects will include the construction of a handicap-accessible bathhouse near the historic main lodge.
The lodge was built in the 1940s as a dining hall, but it hadn’t been used since the 1970s and had fallen into disrepair. With the help of state grants, the county invested $450,000 in restoring the lodge beginning a decade ago. Now the building is used frequently by groups and booked throughout the summer for weddings and events, but Chetney said the bathhouse project would make it more appealing.
The current bathhouse is an 80-yard walk from the main lodge through a field without sidewalks or paths. The new bathhouse will also include showers to accommodate overnight guests.
Other projects include upgrades to an existing cabin that will allow overnight stays by 15 to 20 people — currently, none of the buildings can accommodate overnight stays — and the construction of a dozen tent camping sites. The property’s trail system will be expanded, including building a trail that makes a full loop around 24-acre Lake Lorraine.
A shooting range will be constructed for use by county law enforcement and other agencies for training; it would be used for hunter safety and pistol courses for the public as well.
The remaining work includes smaller projects such as replacing roofs and making minor repairs.
Chetney said the investments would serve two purposes: expanding recreational opportunities and creating new revenue streams for the county.
The Youth Bureau will be able to increase its summer programs at Camp Zerbe as well as programs during the rest of the year. Chetney said it would also fulfill a goal to balance out the programming the Youth Bureau offers on the other side of the county at Camp Hollis.
The new hiking trails will be beneficial to the public as well, Chetney said, since interest in outdoor recreational opportunities has grown significantly since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
The addition of the bathhouse, cabin renovations and construction of camping sites will increase rental opportunities for the county, he said.
“It’s an investment in the future,” he said. “This will allow us to take it to the next level.”
At Legends Fields, on Churchill Road, the county plans to make $2 million in repairs and upgrades to the softball and baseball complex to make it more marketable as a facility to host regional and national tournaments.
Officials have said the improvements would extend the useful season of the facility and generate an annual return on investment to the county in the form of bed tax and sales tax revenues as well as spending at local businesses.
The facility is the only six-field, lighted complex of its kind in central New York. Projects will include paving, work to improve drainage and the installation of artificial turf.
Justin Arsenault, the owner of central New York-based Champions Events, which took over management of the fields in 2018, has applauded the improvements and said they’re necessary to bring the facility to a point where it can attract more tournaments.
The fields were built in the 1990s to accommodate the city’s expansive adult softball leagues. By 2017 the softball leagues had dwindled and the city explored ending its lease to save hundreds of thousands of dollars on maintenance. Champions Events approached the city about managing the facility.
Champions Events began hosting youth softball and baseball tournaments, drawing parents and players from several states away. The company has also made improvements to the fields with financial assistance from the city of Oswego.
The county began exploring the possibility of making improvements that would allow Champions Events to extend its season and attract more tournaments.
More than 600 teams now use the property each season. Work on Legends Fields is expected to be completed during the offseason.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.