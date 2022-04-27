OSWEGO COUNTY — The Oswego County Health Department will change its COVID-19 case investigation process in response to changes in support from the New York State Department of Health.
The changes take effect Friday, April 29, and include discontinuing case investigations for most individuals and refocusing efforts on vaccination and educational outreach.
The Oswego County Health Department urges residents to follow these guidelines if they become sick or test positive with either an at-home test kit or a PCR test administered through a health care provider or pharmacy.
• Please isolate at home for five days. Day one starts the day after symptoms start or the positive test result. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has an online calculator to help you determine your isolation period at www.cdc.gov.
• Following isolation, if you don’t have symptoms, continue to wear a well-fitting mask around others and in public for days six through 10.
• If you still have symptoms, please continue to isolate.
• Notify your close contacts, especially those who live in the same household, that they may have been exposed during your contagious period and that they should also follow quarantine guidance from the Oswego County Health Department’s website: https://health.oswegocounty.com/COVID-19.
• Notify your health care provider to find out if you are eligible for antiviral medication and other treatment options.
• Access a self-affirmation form for employer and school documentation on the county health department’s website.
• Use other resources located on this website or call the Oswego County COVID-19 Hotline at 315-349-3330 weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Please note that if you test positive, you may receive a text message from the New York State Department of Health but will not receive a follow-up phone call.
“These changes in our priorities are in response to the increased transmissibility of the COVID-19 virus and the shortened isolation and quarantine periods,” said Jennifer Purtell, supervising public health nurse with the Preventative Health Services Division of the Oswego County Health Department. “As a result, case investigations and contact tracing have become less effective in stopping the spread of the virus among the general population.”
Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang added the health department will investigate when case clusters and outbreaks in high-risk congregate settings — such as schools and day care centers — are reported.
“Due to these changes in the state system, it will be difficult to identify most case clusters as we have done in the past,” he said. “So, we encourage residents, employers and facilities to contact the health department if they notice an increase in cases in a particular area.”
Oswego County will now shift resources to focus on educational outreach and vaccination, two tools that continue to have a substantial impact on keeping the community healthy and, at the same time, support community cluster and outbreak response.
For more information, see health.oswegocounty.com/COVID-19 or call the COVID-19 Hotline at 315-349-3330.
