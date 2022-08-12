Oswego County Fair

The Oswego County Fair is returning after a two-year hiatus due to the  COVID-19 pandemic.

 Photo provided

SANDY CREEK — After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Oswego County Fair is returning in full force from Wednesday, Aug. 17, to Sunday, Aug. 21. 

The fair is bringing back crowd favorites such as the demolition derby, truck pulls, animals, various shows and contests, fireworks and giveaways for dinners and children’s bicycles, as well as new offerings, according to Oswego County Fair Sponsor and Media Coordinator Teresa Stowell Hollis.

Recommended for you