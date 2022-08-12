SANDY CREEK — After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Oswego County Fair is returning in full force from Wednesday, Aug. 17, to Sunday, Aug. 21.
The fair is bringing back crowd favorites such as the demolition derby, truck pulls, animals, various shows and contests, fireworks and giveaways for dinners and children’s bicycles, as well as new offerings, according to Oswego County Fair Sponsor and Media Coordinator Teresa Stowell Hollis.
“We have several shows throughout each day that are new,” Hollis said. “We have a show called Hog Diggity Dog coming this year and they’re going to be doing three shows a day. We also have a kids celebration show that is also going to be three times daily and then there’s a butterfly exhibit that’s an actual live butterfly exhibit where you can go in and interact with the butterflies in their natural habitat.”
There will also be live music, rides, games, and vendors set up in numerous buildings. There will be a variety of food offerings, including hamburgers, hot dogs and French fries from the Lacona Fire Department and wine slushies from Ashley Lynn Winery.
A majority of the fair offerings remain free of cost, including admission, parking, and most of the activities and events. Grandstand events such as the demolition derby and the truck pull do have a cost, and food, drinks and ride tickets will be available for purchase.
Each day of the fair has a special designation, with Wednesday being Senior, Agricultural and Legislator Day; Thursday, First Responders Day; Friday, Veterans Day; Saturday, Children’s Day; and Sunday as Family Day.
Hollis said that having the special days attracts people in, including a group of veterans attending for Friday’s Veterans Day. A small group of veterans reached out to Hollis via email to let her know their plans of attending, and also shared with her their involvement in the County Fair during the 1950s and ‘60s.
“I was very happy that they reached out to let us know they’d be coming and gave us a little bit of their history with the fair and how much the fair meant to them when they were younger, and how excited they are to come as a group on the Veterans Day to see the cattle show,” Hollis said.
The first day of the fair kicks off at 10 a.m., with multiple activities throughout the day including a senior spelling bee, open poultry shows, live music, an Oreo stacking contest, story time book reading and more. There will be fireworks at dusk, and the Sandy Creek marching band will be performing at 7 p.m., according to Hollis.
Hollis said that the fair is run entirely by volunteers and that it is a year-round effort.
“Tim Ridgeway is the senior vice president and town of Sandy Creek supervisor,” Hollis said. “He puts in a lot of time, effort and energy and then Harold Smith, our president, does too. … It’s year to year. Even when this event finishes, we’ll get together and talk about what worked, what we need to change, and what we should add and build upon.”
An increase in attendees is anticipated for this year’s fair, as the Oswego County Fair’s website has seen an influx of traffic, according to Hollis.
“Our webmaster is telling us that the traffic on the website has been pretty high,” Hollis said. “I’m hearing from our graphics person that she’s hearing some really good things in the community. … There’s a lot of talk, so hopefully we’ll pull even from the southern part of our county, bringing people to it.”
Hollis feels that the fair offers attractions for all ages and that there’s something that will appeal to everyone.
“We think we have a nice variety of events and activities for people of all ages and we’re excited to see everybody come have a good time,” Hollis said. “There are just so many things throughout the whole fair. It will be a good time for everybody. It’s nice to go somewhere and do some fun things and not have it cost a ton.”
The fair will be held at the Oswego County Fairgrounds, located at 291 Ellisburg St. in Sandy Creek. For more information about the Oswego County Fair, or to view the daily schedule, visit the website at http://www.oswegocountyfair.com/
