Oswego County presents a check to the Oswego County Salvation Army for $300,000 for its Pathway of Hope program. The organization will receive the ARPA funding over a three-year period to be used for intensive case management services. From left are Oswego County Legislator Tim Stahl, District 20; Oswego County Salvation Army Lieutenant Alyxandra Allen; Pathway of Hope Supervisor Kristen Fragale; and Legislator James Scanlon, District 16.
OSWEGO COUNTY — The Oswego County Legislature recently approved a resolution to distribute funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to the Pathway of Hope program.
The award designates a total of $300,000 to be distributed over three years to the program, which provides intensive case management services to Oswego County families.
Pathway of Hope is a Salvation Army national initiative with the mission of assisting families in breaking the cycle of poverty. The project focuses on addressing root causes of poverty and helps families in crisis improve their quality of life. Case management services assist families with access to child care, early education resources, development of employment skills, improved mental and physical well-being, better overall health outcomes and more.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic, Pathway of Hope has seen an increase in demand for its services. Families fell into financial crisis, while those already struggling experienced even deeper poverty. The program’s recovery model will assist families in overcoming financial, relational and health impacts that they’ve faced due to the pandemic.
“Many Oswego County families have endured financial stress during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Pathway of Hope Supervisor Kristen Fragale. “As a result, more people have been seeking resources to avoid falling into poverty. The American Rescue Plan Act has helped to support families during these challenging times, and these funds will continue to benefit Oswego County residents by allowing us to provide the community with crucial case management services.”
Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup said, “Pathway of Hope has been supporting residents since 2018, and families depend on the services the program offers. These ARPA funds ensure that residents continue to have access to the resources they need to achieve and maintain financial stability.”
Oswego County distributes ARPA funding in strategic ways to maximize its impact on economic development and public health and safety.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.