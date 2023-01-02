ARPA funding to Pathway of Hope

Oswego County presents a check to the Oswego County Salvation Army for $300,000 for its Pathway of Hope program. The organization will receive the ARPA funding over a three-year period to be used for intensive case management services. From left are Oswego County Legislator Tim Stahl, District 20; Oswego County Salvation Army Lieutenant Alyxandra Allen; Pathway of Hope Supervisor Kristen Fragale; and Legislator James Scanlon, District 16.

OSWEGO COUNTY — The Oswego County Legislature recently approved a resolution to distribute funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to the Pathway of Hope program. 

The award designates a total of $300,000 to be distributed over three years to the program, which provides intensive case management services to Oswego County families.

