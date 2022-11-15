OSWEGO COUNTY — Oswego County’s COVID-19 community level remains at “medium” for the third straight week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
At this level, the federal agency and the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) recommend people at high risk for severe illness talk to their health care provider about whether they need to wear a mask and take other precautions. It is also recommended that people stay up to date with their COVID-19 vaccinations and get tested if they have symptoms.
The number of new COVID-19 cases over the past week continued to decrease. The Oswego County Health Department reported 111 residents tested positive for COVID-19 from Nov. 7 through Nov. 13. This includes both lab-confirmed and at-home tests.
The breakdown of data collected during that time period is as follows:
• Number of lab/provider tests: 1,885
• Number of lab/provider positive cases: 82
• Percentage of lab/provider positive cases: 4.35%
• Number of at-home positive test results: 29
NYSDOH also reported another COVID-19-related death of an Oswego County resident in the past week, bringing the total to 216.
“We are sad to report the loss of one more resident,” said Oswego County Interim Public Health Director Vera Dunsmoor. “We express our condolences to the family and loved ones of this person.”
The health department reminds residents to report positive at-home COVID-19 test results and exposures at its online portal. People can also download the isolation/quarantine paperwork requested by schools and employers. Go to https://health.oswegocounty.com/COVID-19 and click on the appropriate link.
Residents who test positive are encouraged to notify any close contacts. The close contact should wear a well-fitting mask for 10 days (with day one starting the day after their last exposure) and monitor themselves for symptoms. Contacts should test for COVID-19 on day six unless they develop symptoms sooner. Those who develop symptoms should isolate at home and test for COVID-19. They should stay home until they receive their test results. If positive, they should continue to isolate at home for at least five days. If negative, they should continue to take precautions through day 10.
The Oswego County Health Department offers weekly vaccination clinics at the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner St., Oswego. Every Tuesday, from 12:30-3:30 p.m., staff administer general childhood and adult immunizations, including COVID-19 vaccines.
