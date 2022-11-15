OSWEGO COUNTY — Oswego County’s COVID-19 community level remains at “medium” for the third straight week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

At this level, the federal agency and the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) recommend people at high risk for severe illness talk to their health care provider about whether they need to wear a mask and take other precautions. It is also recommended that people stay up to date with their COVID-19 vaccinations and get tested if they have symptoms.

