Scriba Volunteer Firefighter

A firefighter from the Scriba Volunteer Fire Department marches in a parade during the Mexico Firemen’s Field Days in this file photo. The Oswego County Legislature is considering passing a law that would allow volunteer firefighters and ambulance workers to apply for a 10% property tax exemption as part of a broader effort to recruit and retain more volunteer first responders across the state.

 Ken Sturtz photo

OSWEGO — County lawmakers are considering giving volunteer firefighters and ambulance workers a 10% break on their property tax assessments as part of a larger effort to recruit and retain volunteer first responders.

The Oswego County Legislature’s Government, Courts and Consumer Affairs Committee passed a resolution on Monday to have a hearing on Local Law No. 2 of 2023.

