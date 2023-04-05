A firefighter from the Scriba Volunteer Fire Department marches in a parade during the Mexico Firemen’s Field Days in this file photo. The Oswego County Legislature is considering passing a law that would allow volunteer firefighters and ambulance workers to apply for a 10% property tax exemption as part of a broader effort to recruit and retain more volunteer first responders across the state.
OSWEGO — County lawmakers are considering giving volunteer firefighters and ambulance workers a 10% break on their property tax assessments as part of a larger effort to recruit and retain volunteer first responders.
The Oswego County Legislature’s Government, Courts and Consumer Affairs Committee passed a resolution on Monday to have a hearing on Local Law No. 2 of 2023.
New York State amended the Real Property Tax Law effective December 2022 to allow municipalities to give volunteer firefighters and ambulance workers up to a 10% exemption on the value of their property. It would apply to assessment rolls beginning March 1, 2024.
Applicants would have to be enrolled members of a volunteer fire department or ambulance service with at least five years of qualifying service.
They would be required to live in Oswego County and reside within their organization’s service area. The property must be the applicant’s primary residence and used exclusively for residential purposes; if a portion is used for other purposes, that portion would be subject to taxation.
Anyone with 20 years of active service would be entitled to the exemption for life.
Legislator David Holst, R-Amboy, who chairs the Government, Courts and Consumer Affairs Committee, said he expected the measure to receive approval after the public hearing, which is scheduled for 2 p.m. May 11.
“From what I know, I don’t think there’s going to be any problem with it going through the whole legislature,” he said.
That’s likely due to the fact that communities across the state are facing serious shortages of volunteer firefighters, according to a report issued in December by a state task force on volunteer firefighter recruitment and retention.
“The decline in volunteerism is not unique to the fire service, however the lack of available volunteer firefighters across the state has real public safety impacts — jeopardizing the protection of people and property in our local communities,” the report said.
There are 20,000 fewer volunteer firefighters today than two decades ago and the call volume has doubled over the last 30 years to 1.4 million.
Many departments across the state struggle to maintain minimum staffing and routinely rely on mutual aid assistance to respond to emergencies.
Experts have cited a variety of reasons to explain the dwindling number of volunteers, including increased responsibilities beyond fire protection such as vehicle accidents, medical emergencies and weather-related rescue operations. The required training and time commitment has also skyrocketed over the years.
And many volunteer departments still spend part of their time fundraising to cover a portion of their expenses.
One of the many recommendations made by the state task force was to allow firefighters to take advantage of property tax exemptions. Volunteers already receive other incentives such as a personal income tax credit, tuition assistance, access to the state health insurance program and length of service benefits. But Holst said the property tax exemption would also be helpful.
“I think it’s going to do some good,” he said. “It’s a little incentive to keep the people in and maybe get new people in there.”
