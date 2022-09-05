OSWEGO COUNTY — Aerial spraying over the Toad Harbor/Big Bay Swamp area, which includes portions of the village of Central Square and towns of Hastings, West Monroe and Constantia, was completed Saturday evening.

Oswego County contracted with Duflo Spray-Chemical Inc. from Lowville to conduct aerial spraying of the area to reduce the population of mosquitoes that carry the Eastern equine encephalitis virus (EEEV).  

Tags

Recommended for you