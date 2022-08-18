OSWEGO COUNTY — The Oswego County Health Department has announced that Eastern equine encephalitis virus (EEEV) was found in two mosquito pools (samples). One was in the town of Mexico and the other was in the town of Albion.

The Albion pool is the same location where West Nile virus was reported last week, and the Mexico sample is near the Palermo site that tested positive for EEEV last month.

Tags

Recommended for you