OSWEGO COUNTY — The Oswego County Legislature recently awarded $139,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to Northern Oswego County Ambulance (NOCA) to outfit two vehicles with life-saving equipment.

NOCA provides critical emergency services to seven towns, four villages and three school districts in northern Oswego County. The agency plans to use the $139,000 to purchase two cardiac monitors and three portable ventilators that will provide advanced life support treatment to Oswego County residents.

