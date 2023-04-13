Swinging at the park

Carmen Revis, 52 and granddaughter Royalty Potter, 3, enjoy the swings at the playground in Franklin Square Park in the city of Oswego on Thursday afternoon amid unseasonably warm temperatures.

 Mike Perkins photo

OSWEGO — The city of Oswego has a chance to set a record for the least amount of snow in a season. 

Oswego has received 47 inches of snow this season, which is 0.7 inches less than its record of 47.07 inches in the winter of 1952-53, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). Records started being kept for the city in 1925.

