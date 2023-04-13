OSWEGO — The city of Oswego has a chance to set a record for the least amount of snow in a season.
Oswego has received 47 inches of snow this season, which is 0.7 inches less than its record of 47.07 inches in the winter of 1952-53, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). Records started being kept for the city in 1925.
The total snowfall for the 2021-2022 winter was 72.07 inches and 59.02 inches in 2020-2021.
On the opposite end of that spectrum, the winter of 1971-72 still holds the record at 251.04 inches.
For those enjoying the current temperatures, they shouldn’t put away their winter coats just yet.
Though the high temperature at the Oswego County airport read at 82 degrees Fahrenheit on Thursday, by Monday temperatures will cool off with a high of 52 degrees.
The warmer spring temperatures are part of a three-year trend due to La Nina, relative to the more famous El Nino.
Where El Nino pushes the jet stream of warm air from the Pacific Ocean south, El Nina pushes the jet stream north, causing warmer winters in the normally frigid Northeast.
“Any time we get an El Nino or La Nina pattern, it tends to keep us warmer here,” Jim Mitchell, a meteorologist with the NWS office in Buffalo, which tracks the weather patterns for Oswego and Fulton.
The presence of a La Nina in central New York for the last three winters has kept temperatures up and snowfall down.
“That’s probably the main driver. We’re not getting a lot of Arctic outbreaks,” said Mitchell. “We’re not getting a lot of westerly flow lake effect, which is where you (Oswego, Fulton) get most of your snow from.”
So far this winter, the city of Fulton has received 62.03 inches, after a total of 92.06 inches in 2021-2022.
The average temperature in March was 32.7, a little cooler than the previous three years where the numbers average out to a 36.5 average March temperature.
The NWS reports that before the winter of 2019-2020, Oswego and Fulton received an annual snowfall of over 100 inches for the previous five years.
