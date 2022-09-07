OSWEGO — The Oswego City Common Council discussed the authorization of a state-run water assistance program for low income housing.
Councilor Susan McBrearty requested the discussion of the Low Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) during a committee meeting Tuesday night. The program is run by the state through the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance.
If the council approves the temporary program next Monday during a regularly scheduled meeting, it will allow City Chamberlin Deborah Coad to enter into a vendor agreement with the state office.
In order for sewer and water providers to receive payments from the program on behalf of qualifying households, the city must enter into a vendor agreement first through the state.
The LIHWAP is a federal grant program offered to states and other U.S. related entities that provides financial assistance to low-income households to pay water and sewer bills, according to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.
LIHWAP pays past due bills of up to $2,500 per water or sewer provider, or $5,000 if the water and sewer is combined, per applicant household. As a whole, the initiative will allow low-income families to have access to drinking water and sewer service.
McBrearty said Tuesday the program will come at no cost to the city.
Eligibility is determined by the state through the following factors: Gross income, household size and amount owed to water and/or sewer providers. Further eligibility can be determined by benefits a family may already be receiving such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, Temporary Assistance and others.
Payments will then be made directly to the household’s service providers.
Residents can check their eligibility for the program on the state’s Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance website: otda.ny.gov.
For more information about LIHWAP, call the NYS LIHWAP Call Center at 1-833-690-0208 or call the toll-free OTDA Hotline at 1-800-342-3009. The LIHWAP at NYSLIHWAP@otda.ny.gov.
In other business, Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow requested permission to hold a public hearing regarding funding through Empire State Development — Round 6 Restore for the Market House 1836 Project, which will support improvements to be done on the Market House Building on Water Street.
Earlier this week, Ed Alberts announced his purchase of the historic building on Water Street for $1.5 million. Barlow said Alberts is planning to invest $10 million into restoring the building. The mayor said the city is going to ask for $5 million toward the project.
Chief Operating Officer for Riverwalk Abby Weaver told The Palladium-Times they are focusing on a brewery concept on the first floor and one-bedroom apartments on the top floor.
The application for the grant is due in the middle of October.
Lastly, the city discussed engaging automation company Siemens for involvement for an energy performance contract. The city was in talks with two other companies including Wendel Energy Services and Energy Systems Group, but discussions between city officials show Siemens is favorable because it is more cost effective, includes a proposal with a detailed plan and has a clear schedule of their plan to proceed.
Officials said Siemens also has a relationship with Rochester-based construction and engineering company LaBella Associates, which they say can provide engineering assistance to the city’s hydroelectric station at the high dam.
