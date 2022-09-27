OSWEGO — The city of Oswego is moving forward with a grant application for a historic building in town that’s due for a facelift in the years to come.
The Common Council voted Monday to approve a grant application for money to help with renovations to the Market House Building (Old City Hall), which was recently purchased by local businessman and Riverwalk owner Ed Alberts. The council voted to approve the application following a required public hearing before the start of the meeting.
The Port City could potentially receive $10 million from the Restore New York Communities Initiative (Restore NY), a grant that awards funds to municipalities for the revitalization of commercial and residential properties, according to the state’s website.
In order for a municipality to be eligible, it must demonstrate a 10 percent match to the grant. The application is due Oct. 11.
Alberts said there are plans to turn the building into a brewery, events center and one-bedroom apartments. He said previously the project could take about two years to complete. Alberts, who was present at Monday night’s meeting, thanked council for its support and consideration of the grant application.
Oswego City Historian Mark Slosek was also present Monday and gave a brief overview of the building’s history, and he expressed the importance of restoring such a historic building in Oswego.
Alberts purchased the Market House Building for $1.5 million back in August.
The anticipated $10 million would be used to aid in restoration causes, which Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow said will be a big job.
“I toured the building recently and it has fallen into disrepair,” Barlow said. “It’s going to be an expensive job and a big job.”
Barlow expressed the city will be with Alberts and team every step of the way, while the building undergoes renovations.
In other business, Barlow said the city successfully negotiated a four-year extension agreement with the Oswego Firefighters Union months before a Dec. 31 deadline. The council approved the authorization.
The agreement will go into effect Jan. 1 and expire Dec. 31, 2026. Negotiations were held last week during an executive session following committee meetings.
