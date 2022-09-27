Old City Hall again

The Oswego Common Council approved measures that allow the city to apply for a grant to assist in restoring Old City Hall, pictured, which was recently purchased by Ed Alberts.

 Xiana Fontno photo

OSWEGO — The city of Oswego is moving forward with a grant application for a historic building in town that’s due for a facelift in the years to come.

The Common Council voted Monday to approve a grant application for money to help with renovations to the Market House Building (Old City Hall), which was recently purchased by local businessman and Riverwalk owner Ed Alberts. The council voted to approve the application following a required public hearing before the start of the meeting.

