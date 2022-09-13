OSWEGO — The Oswego Common Council voted Monday night to approve a water assistance program and changes to its rental assistance program.
The approval by the council will allow for the city to enter into a vendor agreement with the state’s Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance for the Low Income Household Water Assistance Program.
Eligible households could receive compensation toward delinquent bills up to certain amounts as well as their water or sewer bills paid for by the program.
Once the program is officially put in place, payments will be made directly to the qualifying household’s water or sewer service provider. Residents in Oswego can check their eligibility at otda.ny.gov as well as fill out an application.
The Common Council also approved revisions to the city’s rental assistance program in order to stay in compliance with changes made by the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).
HUD recently changed the program to expand its eligibility. A public hearing was held prior to the vote on the resolution.
In other business, councilors opened the meeting with two public hearings. One was a zoning change proposed by local developer Anthony Pauladine to turn traditional neighborhood zones into traditional business zones on Fifth Avenue. The Common Council approved the resolution unanimously.
A resolution to apply for a Restore New York Grant was also approved by the Common Council. The grant would be used to help restore the Market House Building (Old City Hall), which was recently purchased by local entrepreneur and businessman Ed Alberts.
Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow said during a committee meeting last week the city hopes to get $5 million to help restore the building.
Lastly, the city voted to work with Siemens in regards to a city-wide Energy Performance Contract. Last week during a committee meeting, a representative from Siemens told the Common Council the company would make the city’s energy use more cost effective, allowing extra money to be invested elsewhere.
