OSWEGO — Oswego’s Department of Code Enforcement will not waive a $401 charge to a property owner for the removal of a couch, a bizarre incident the city’s attorney saw as a potential precedent for litigation against the city.
The Oswego Common Council unanimously voted against waiving the charge on Monday, following a lengthy discussion at the City Council Administrative Services Committee meeting earlier this month.
On Feb. 28, police responded to 31-33 W. Fifth St. due to a complaint regarding an abandoned couch. The occupants of the property readily admitted they put it out because a private hauler was coming the next day to pick it up.
“We can split hairs here, and the code does say that you’re not supposed to put trash out the evening before pick-up,” City Attorney Kevin Caraccioli said at the committee meeting.
He said this was a special pick-up that was going to happen the next day — March 1.
By 3 p.m. on March 1 the couch was gone. The city’s contractors that handle code enforcement had picked it up. On March 2, the city issued the property owner a code violation and a notice to remedy — the remedy being to remove the couch, but that came at a cost of $401.
“Again I’m all in favor of code enforcement, but it has to be done properly, and in this situation I’m not sure that it was,” Caraccioli said.
On Monday, some council members argued that while the city’s code department did not necessarily allow for due process of a potential fine to the property owner, the resolution in place waived more than just the penalties and therefore could not be supported.
“I applaud the real progress made by the office of codes with the resources they have,” said councilmember Susan McBrearty, D-1st Ward. “It’s important to clarify that this should not be perceived to include acceptance of actions outside of those that are actually allowed by law.”
McBrearty noted code enforcement “acted outside the guidelines of New York state municipal law requiring due process” of the violation. She added that codes did not give enough time for the property owner to acknowledge the violation and remediate it.
“They removed the furniture with no notice and opportunity to remedy given to the property owner,” McBrearty said. “An emergency justifying the suspension of due process is not documented in the notice of removal letter, or to the property owner or in the code enforcement notes. Our city attorney clearly outlined the potential legal liability of this decision for the city of Oswego.”
At the committee meeting, Councilor John Gosek Jr., R-5th Ward, asked if a floodgate would open if the city started making exceptions and said they should also use this as a cautionary tale to be more careful in the future.
McBrearty said Monday that the standard of documentation for city departments would be enough to fend off legal challenges.
“(The property owner) asked that the penalty be removed from his bill, not the cost of removal of furniture, which he accepted was his responsibility,” McBrearty said. “Since this resolution calls for the full bill, including the cost of removal, I will not be able to support this.”
