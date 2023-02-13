OSWEGO — Everyone knows the drill for Valentine’s Day. Flowers, candy, and dinner are always on the menu.
For several local businesses, Valentine’s can be a hectic time.
At Man in the Moon Candies, 192 W. First St. in Oswego, it’s one of the busiest holidays.
“Valentine’s Day is a very busy day, but it’s a short window,” said Amy Lear, owner of the candy shop. “People only shop for a couple of days.”
Lear lists Easter and Christmas as busier holidays for the candy industry.
“Christmas is the most hectic because everybody wants something different,” Lear said. “Valentine’s Day people want chocolates, truffles, chocolate-covered strawberries.”
Lear and her crew at Man in The Moon have dipped over 1,000 chocolate-covered strawberries this year in preparation for Valentine’s Day.
Kyle Walton, co-owner and operations manager at The Rooftop Lounge restaurant and bar, echoed Lear’s sentiments.
“It certainly is more reservations than we ever have on a Tuesday,” said Walton.
Because Valentine’s fell on a Monday last year, a day when the restaurant was closed, it offered Valentine’s specials on the previous weekend.
Walton knows that it’s inconvenient for many people to go out for dinner on a Tuesday, so the restaurant offered specials early this year as well.
“We had Valentine’s specials on Saturday so people could still enjoy the Valentine’s experience,” Walton said.
At The Darling Elves Florist and Gift Shop, owner Mary Haines and crew were working non-stop Monday to get all the last-second orders filled.
Last-minute orders are expected with flowers, Haines said. She recognized a customer from last year, who she teased by saying, “I haven’t seen you in awhile.”
She said that was a good marketing strategy.
“Giving them a bit of a hard time makes them want to come back,” she said.
Haines also confirmed that while the stereotype of men waiting until the last second to buy flowers is generally true, she thinks her customers have done a better job this year.
“I think most men are ahead of the game this year,” said Haines. “They’ve been calling today (Monday) asking if it’s too late to make an order, and it isn’t. Five o’clock on Valentine’s Day will be too late.”
