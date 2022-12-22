School bus winter

School bus riders had an uneventful ride home Thursday afternoon, but they won’t have to ride the bus today, because schools are closed as Oswego County — and much of the country — prepared for a potentially historic storm.

 Ken Sturtz photo

Schools, offices closed; travel plans disrupted

OSWEGO COUNTY — Travelers headed to and from Oswego County in the lead-up to Christmas this weekend were confronting the prospect of icy or snow-covered roads and delayed or canceled airline flights.

