Schools, offices closed; travel plans disrupted
OSWEGO COUNTY — Travelers headed to and from Oswego County in the lead-up to Christmas this weekend were confronting the prospect of icy or snow-covered roads and delayed or canceled airline flights.
Forecasters have said much of the eastern United States will be hit by a “bomb cyclone” that will pack heavy snow and wind while sending temperatures plummeting. In central New York, heavy rain turning to ice, high winds and plenty of snow are predicted.
Most schools in Oswego County were closed today, a day early before Christmas break, and Oswego County Public Transportation announced it was pulling all of its buses off the road at noon today due to the weather.
More than a thousand flights nationwide had already been canceled by Thursday evening.
Holly Bayle, of Mexico, isn’t traveling this weekend but her son John is supposed to be flying in from Tampa on Saturday evening. She’s anxious to see the 27-year-old for the first time in six years. A planned visit in 2020 was nixed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
With the weather expected to be especially nasty, Bayle is worried her son’s flight could be delayed or canceled.
“We’re just nervous,” she said. “I’m sure he’ll have no problem taking off; it’s just landing here (in Syracuse).”
But when Bayle spoke to her son Wednesday she reassured him that it wasn’t a big deal if there was an issue with his flight. He’s visiting for a whole week anyway, she said.
“I said we’ll play it by ear,” she said. “I kind of had a feeling with the holiday anyway.”
Brent McDonald was also worried about getting home safely. McDonald lives in Granby, but he and his family drove to Florida for last week for a vacation.
McDonald’s wife and 15-year-old stepdaughter flew from Orlando back to central New York Thursday evening so his stepdaughter could celebrate Christmas with the rest of her family. He planned to leave Florida this morning, driving his 8-year-old daughter and 5-year-old twin boys home in the family’s SUV.
McDonald said he hoped to drive for 10 or 12 hours Friday and get as far north as possible before stopping at a hotel for the night. Then he plans to get up Saturday and drive the rest of the way home.
A retired Onondaga County sheriff’s deputy, McDonald said he’s accustomed to driving in upstate New York’s wintry conditions.
“I’m not so worried about me and my driving,” he said. “It’s other drivers who haven’t gone their lives living in New York state winters.”
If traffic comes to a standstill on the interstate he’s more than willing to detour onto back roads to make better time. Though he wants to be home in time for Christmas morning, McDonald said he’d rather be a little late than risk his family’s safety on iced-over highways.
“If it comes down to it , I’ll stop again and grab a hotel someplace,” he said.
Ideally, he would like to be home with his family in the morning to open presents and then spend the afternoon visiting relatives. But McDonald was confident his children would understand if Christmas came a bit late this year.
“I think the kids will be OK,” he said. “They’re still kind of young, but as long as they know there are presents waiting for them at home they’ll be all right.”
For Liz McIntosh, of Oswego, the concern about the weather was whether she and her husband would be able to fly out of central New York.
The couple’s three adult daughters live in Rochester, San Diego and Miami. They haven’t been together at the same time in five years.
“So everybody decided that our Christmas gift to each other was to get together,” she said. “I’m super excited, but now I’m worried about the weather a little.”
The family is gathering in Miami for Christmas and McIntosh, and her husband are supposed to fly out of Syracuse at 2 p.m. Saturday. She is a high school chemistry teacher and booked the $600-per-person tickets six weeks ago when she thought she would have to work through today. Area schools began canceling school ahead of the storm.
McIntosh said she’s hoping she and her husband will miss the worst of the snowstorm. Even if their flight is canceled or delayed, she still plans to go to Miami to see her daughters. And it’s been worth it for the chance to reduce some of the holiday stress by not worrying about gifts.
“It has been wonderful not shopping for Christmas and just enjoying the season,” she said.
Lynn Kristner, of Canalview Travel Service, in Fulton, said many of her clients had already left on vacation and would avoid the storm.
Anyone planning on traveling this weekend should expect delays and be prepared to be patient throughout the process, she said. Because airline capacity still hasn’t returned to the level it was before the pandemic, there will be few empty seats on airplanes and little flexibility.
“If you get a cancellation, it’s going to be very difficult to get rebooked anytime soon,” she said. “Just about everything is totally booked and sold out over the holidays.”
Kristner said some people might get stranded for a few days if they get caught in the worst of the storm. They’ll have to get creative to find solutions. Last year she had clients returning from Jamaica whose flight from Philadelphia to Syracuse was canceled due to bad weather. So, she rented them vehicles so they could drive the rest of the way.
But as long as travelers can get out of central New York they should be fine, she said.
“My goal is always to get the client on the vacation,” she said. “If they’re coming back and get delayed, that’s not so bad.”
