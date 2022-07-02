OSWEGO — Oswego City School District’s Board of Education underwent a shakeup at its reorganizational meeting Friday, electing a new board president and vice president, as well as swearing in two new board members.
Lisa Glidden, who was elected to the board in 2020, will lead Oswego City School District’s (OCSD) governing board as its president after being elected unanimously. Glidden moved to Oswego in 2007. A mother of two children who attend Fitzhugh Park Elementary, Glidden is a professor of political science at SUNY Oswego.
Board Vice President Tom Ciappa, now the longest tenured board of education member, will continue to serve in his current position.
Former Oswego City School District (OCSD) Director of Facilities David Crisafulli and former OCSD Executive Director of Secondary Education and Personnel Heidi Sweeney were elected in May to replace former board president Heather DelConte and outgoing board member Lynda Sereno.
In a Friday interview, Ciappa praised Crisafulli and Sweeney for the prior experience, highlighting the value of their skill sets as the district continues to move forward with educational and facilities projects.
“They are both bringing in a lot of experience to the board that will be very beneficial,” Ciappa said. “Especially in light of going deeper into the Capital Project, (Crisafulli’s) experience as the former head of buildings and grounds at OCSD is very valuable. (Sweeney’s) experience as a former administrator will be very valuable in terms of the strategic planning and alignment that we are doing. They both bring a different set of insights.”
Ciappa also commented on his second term serving as vice president.
“It has been edifying. It is a different position than just being on the board,” he said. “You engage and interact with the district’s administration more directly on a regular basis. I have enjoyed that position and I am looking forward to doing it again.”
Superintendent Mathis Calvin III told The Palladium-Times he is “excited” to work with the new board.
“I am excited and looking forward to working with our board of education members, including our newly appointed members, throughout this school year,” Calvin told The Palladium-Times Friday. “My goal is to support and collaborate with board members as we move forward the district and work to meet our strategic goals as specified in our strategic plan.”
The board of education committee roster was also due for a shakeup. Here is what the committee composition looks like after Friday’s meeting.
Facilities Committee: Ciappa, Crisafulli, and board member Jim McKenzie.
Visitation Committee: Ciappa, Crisafulli, Glidden, and board member Sean Ohnmacht.
Audit Committee: Ohnmacht, Sweeney and board member Pamela Dowd.
Policy Committee: Dowd, Glidden, Sweeney.
