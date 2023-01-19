OSWEGO — The high rate of fatalities from vehicle crashes in Oswego County has landed it near the top of an unfortunate list.
According to data recently compiled by journalism website Stacker, Oswego County is among the 10 New York counties with the most vehicle crash deaths in the state.
The county is ranked seventh on the statewide list with 15.3 vehicle crash deaths per 100,000 people. The 18 deaths included five pedestrian deaths and five deaths involving drunken driving.
Stacker compiled the list using data from the Fatality Analysis Reporting System, which is supplied by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The data was for 2020.
One other central New York county was close to Oswego County on the list. Madison County ranked 12th with 14.6 fatalities per 100,000 people. Onondaga County ranked 40th on the list with 4.8 fatalities per 100,000 people. Chenango County had the highest death rate in the state.
Nationally, traffic fatalities climbed more than 7% in 2020 to almost 39,000 deaths, the highest since 2007. Deaths jumped more than 10% in 2021 to nearly 43,000 people. That was the largest percentage increase since the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration began fatality data collection in 1975.
Some of the increase has been attributed to Americans returning to the roads after being stuck at home during the pandemic. But experts have also pointed to the troubling persistence of risky driving behaviors that ticked up during the pandemic, such as speeding, less frequent use of seat belts, drunken driving and distracted driving. Federal officials have said America faces a crisis on its roads.
Aine Foley, program coordinator of the Oswego County Traffic Safety Board, said Thursday that in 2021 there were 2,562 crashes in Oswego County, of which 17 (0.66%) were fatal. The most common contributing factors in fatal crashes were improper passing or lane changing, failure to yield the right of way and unsafe speed. She said education and community outreach efforts are vital in the effort to reduce traffic fatalities in the county.
The Traffic Safety Board works with local partners to promote child passenger safety. It currently has 28 certified child passenger safety technicians in the county who work to ensure that children travel safely.
Foley said they also focus on educational outreach on bicycle and pedestrian safety. In 2021, in Oswego County there were 18 pedestrian/motor vehicle crashes and seven bicycle/motor vehicle crashes.
“We work with younger kids on these topics as a means of early intervention, to make sure they know the rules of the road and hopefully carry the knowledge with them into adulthood,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.