OSWEGO — The American Legion Post 268 will host a chicken barbecue charity event this coming Saturday to raise funds for Ukraine. Organized by Rob Taylor, Oswego-born retired Army and Marine Corps veteran who now resides in Fulton, it’s attracted wide attention and provided great support from the local community. Having started working on the project back in early March, about a week after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Taylor has managed to involve over 30 local businesses in the event and raise more than $21,000.
Now, being on the home stretch, Taylor is adding some final touches to his project.
“Just a couple days ago I finished painting forty cornhole tables blue and yellow (the Ukrainian colors) and now we are finally decorating the American Legion banquet hall to welcome our guests on Saturday,” he said.
The tables were donated by the Carpenters Local 277 in Syracuse for the cornhole games which are also included in the event program. Jim Mason, the president of the branch, said he’s been closely following the news on Ukraine, especially since some of the members of the Carpenters Local 277 are Ukrainians. Their team has also been in contact with the Ukrainian church in Solvay to keep track of the Ukrainian refugees coming to the area and provide them with jobs at the union if they need it.
“These are very tough times for all Ukrainians, and we would love to help them as much as we can,” Mason said.
While some businesses contribute to the event financially, like Spot-On Services from Dallas, Texas, and the local Pathfinder Bank and the Oswego County Federal Credit Union, others donate the physical items. The baskets provided by Eagle Beverage, Ashley Lynn Winery, Colloca Estate Winery, and other local contributors will be raffled off during the event.
Sue Butler, the owner of Daddy Ed’s restaurant in Mexico, will auction one of her paintings “Waves of Peace” and donate 15 pies to be sold at the Bake Sale for Ukraine benefit. Butler’s grandparents were born in Poland, and that is why the war in Ukraine has been so close to her heart.
“So many lives lost for nothing. And what is Russia after? What do they gain? This I will never understand,” she said. She added that she hopes Ukrainians will be staying strong and keep fighting for their peace.
Taylor said attendees will have a chance to sample authentic Ukrainian desserts provided by the European Specialties grocery store in Syracuse, acquire all kinds of souvenirs, and enjoy the live music performance by the rock band Superhero and the Choir of St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church of Syracuse.
Later in the day, around 3 p.m., a motorcycle motorcade led by the Mayor Billy Barlow and the Syracuse Police Department motorcycles will leave the American Legion and head to the Oswego Speedway. There, the St. John the Baptist Church Choir will sing the Ukrainian National Anthem alongside Britney Del Toro and Jimmy Falco of Scars N’ Stripes performing the Canadian and American anthems, respectively.
While sharing his impressions of the local community response, Taylor said he couldn’t be prouder,
“It’s amazing how people come together in times of need, and how much more we can do that way,” Taylor said. “The entire community of Oswego, Fulton and Syracuse has been behind this event, and I can’t remember any single person saying they would not support it.”
The American Legion Post 268 will open its doors at 11 a.m. and will host the event all day on Saturday.
