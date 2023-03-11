ORA

The Oswego Renaissance Association has helped spruce up many neighborhoods in Oswego, including this block on East 3rd Street between East Oneida and East Mohawk streets. The adults in this photo all live on the block. The four adults pictured are (from left) Jacob Dodd, Al White, Kit Swartz and his wife, Karen Swartz.

 Photo provided

OSWEGO — The Oswego Renaissance Association is celebrating 10 years of renovating and restoring properties across the city of Oswego, as well as building an organic sense of pride in Port City neighborhoods.

Paul Stewart, a founder and director of ORA, started the organization shortly after renovating and later performing a historical restoration on the former Sigma Gamma fraternity house at 53 W. Seneca St. with his husband, Steven Phillips. The couple bought the home around 2008.

