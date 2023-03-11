OSWEGO — The Oswego Renaissance Association is celebrating 10 years of renovating and restoring properties across the city of Oswego, as well as building an organic sense of pride in Port City neighborhoods.
Paul Stewart, a founder and director of ORA, started the organization shortly after renovating and later performing a historical restoration on the former Sigma Gamma fraternity house at 53 W. Seneca St. with his husband, Steven Phillips. The couple bought the home around 2008.
Stewart, an associate professor of psychology at SUNY Oswego, then looked for a way to spread the spirit of neighborhood revitalization across other city blocks. He came across the “Healthy Neighborhoods” approach, which is predicated on building upon a community’s strengths as opposed to fixating on its problems and challenges. This approach was devised by an eponymous Baltimore-based organization that has helped regrow neighborhoods, boost property values, and make tangible improvements to relationships among neighbors.
Stewart then met with community stakeholders and neighbors to discuss the approach, and a citywide study about the feasibility of the Healthy Neighborhoods was commissioned. The study evaluated and graded every piece of property in the city.
It then developed a strategy and a map that plotted every Oswego street and neighborhood from the weakest to the middle market to the strongest, according to a press release issued by ORA. The ORA’s “Healthy Neighborhoods” approach targets the “middle market.”
“All cities have challenges, but we keep focusing on growing value, making this a better and better place to live,” Stewart told The Palladium-Times. “Most importantly, we focus on letting residents be the people who have a real part in that process. The ORA is about empowering the people that live here. Ordinary families are able to play an active role, and that is very, very powerful.”
The ORA is made possible by a series of sponsors, which in the past have included funding from the Richard S. Shineman Foundation, Pathfinder Bank and SUNY Oswego.
By applying for grants matched by ORA, individuals and entire blocks of city residents plan out tangible improvements to their neighborhood. From new paint jobs that match community character, to facade and exterior improvements, ORA has been able to award more than $2 million in grants to more than 1,500 homeowners in the city, the release said. Those grants, in turn, leveraged an additional $5 million of private investments in those same Oswego neighborhoods.
Also, the ORA’s work and programs have led to more than 25 rental properties being converted back into single-family owner-occupied homes.
“The impact ORA has had has exceeded what I thought the program would be doing,” Stewart said. “I did not imagine that we would have this number of former rental properties that have been reverse converted to owner occupancy now in some of our longest running target zones and neighborhoods. There are a lot of them now. It’s palpable. There was a time when every time you saw a house going up for sale, you’d worry that it would be snapped up by an out-of-town landlord. Now when houses come up for sale, people or people are pretty confident it’s going to be bought by a family.”
Stewart said the 10 years of working in the community through ORA has reinforced the value of connections among neighbors.
“I learned that you have to develop a relationship with the people on that block and the block leader in particular,” he said. “To be successful, there has to be a strong relationship between me and the block leader. You also need to help find ways to cultivate the relationships and give the neighbors an opportunity to develop relationships with each other. The revitalization component is certainly great, and there are investments being made in the housing stock and in the streets. But ultimately, in order for people to feel like it makes sense for them to invest in their neighborhood, they have to feel good about the people that live around them.”
Other community development accomplishments achieved by ORA include Oswego’s annual PorchFest. With seed money, and continuing financial support provided by the ORA, the local music festival was created eight years ago and continues to grow.
Nick Little, who has lived in a neighborhood near Fitzhugh Park Elementary School for a decade, was a part of a block rejuvenation project with ORA funds that involved about 20 homeowners. Little, a former teacher, said he was enticed by a similar project that happened in a nearby neighborhood.
“From hearing how the residents bonded and how they connected, it was kind of cool. I’ve been here for 10 years, and I wanted the opportunity to get to know my neighborhood,” he said. “A lot of my neighbors and friends are teachers, and I was quick to connect with them.”
Little ended up adding an 8-foot window in his house as part of the project.
“It really just changed my entire perspective of me wanting to stay here at home. It’s very silly that a window really made me want to stay in my house. It is very homey and comfortable,” he said. “ That motivated me to do other stuff. I decided to add a side garden to the driveway. Other people connected from that project and I ended up helping a friend put up a retaining wall on his property.”
For Little, ORA has been a gateway into living in community with his neighbors.
“It’s time for us to start investing in ourselves and taking the opportunity to take a look at our neighborhood and say ‘what is it that we can do for ourselves?’” he said. “In turn, that helps everyone. It’s a great win-win.”
