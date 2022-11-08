OSWEGO — The Oswego City Police Department had a couple donations as well as a pair of budget amendments pushed to the Oswego Common Council by the Administrative Services Committee on Monday night.
The first donation, OPD Chief Phil Cady told council members, was a grant that was applied for in 2020 under the Fiscal Year 2020 Explosive Detection Canine Team Grant Program.
The donation totals $14,242 from New York state.
The grant pays for training, overtime and any maintenance needed with the department’s bomb detection dog.
“It was a pleasant surprise that we were able to get this grant from New York state,” Cady said.
“Always good news when we’re getting money,” Council President Rob Corradino jokingly said in response.
OPD also received a donation from the Walmart Community Grants Team and Facility to purchase Windows Surface Pro tablets to assist the Criminal Investigations Division.
The tablets will be used by investigators to take statements and save them electronically, saving time from the current process of handwriting everything. The grant is for $3,500.
“Welcome to the 21st century,” Corradino said.
Cady noted that the two budget amendments came from a request from Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow. The first amendment is to cover the cost of a second speed trailer unit.
Cady told councilors that the department’s current speed trailer “is getting up there in age,” and has needed some maintenance over the past year. Plus, it will allow the department to have a second unit deployed at the same time as the other unit in a different part of the city. The cost for the unit is $31,620.25.
“I think all of you, as councilors, know that that’s probably one the biggest complaints we get from area residents is speeding vehicles,” Cady said.
If approved by the Common Council, Cady said that the second unit will be ordered as soon as possible but will probably arrive early next year.
The second budget amendment, coming in at $94,083.47, is for a surveillance trailer system that will be used at various city events with large crowds.
Cady said the current camera trailer is about 14 years old, the camera recently broke off of it, but the department is looking to replace the camera. He added that OPD would be able to use both trailers, still.
“These are used at any of our large events, (like) Harborfest, any of our outdoor events, construction areas,” Cady said. “It allows us to have the desk officer watch the video, it’s right up on the screen of the police station, so we can keep an eye on problem areas or areas of concern.”
In other business, a couple budget amendments were requested by City Engineer Jeff Hinderliter. The first amendment was for $25,177 to cover the costs of the City Hall Canopy Project, while also approving the quote from John R. Dudley Construction for the project.
The request is 10 percent more than Dudley’s quote, Hinderliter said, in case the project needs to use cold-weather concrete, which does cost more.
The second budget amendment was for $117,548.48 to cover the paving projects of the East Side Fire Department, Animal Shelter and Sheldon Beach. Hinderliter said that the city was able to use state funds for paving city streets, but couldn’t use them for parking lots for those city facilities.
Hinderliter also noted that paving for 2022 is now complete once those projects finish.
Caroline Anderson, Oswego’s animal control officer, also requested an additional $30,000 to its 2022 overtime account after an increased amount of calls this year, plus a lack of staffing.
Anderson was not able to attend the committee meeting, Corradino said, but in an email from Anderson to Corradino, she wrote that she hoped they wouldn’t need an increase in the budget next year.
“Truthfully, if you’re asking for money, I think you should be here to explain and detail why you want it. Truthfully, I’d say table (the amendment), personally,” said Councilor Shawn Walker, who is not a member of the Administrative Services Committee. “If you put it on the agenda, you know you have to be there.”
Corradino said Anderson didn’t mention why she couldn’t attend the meeting, but did take the time to email information to him.
The resolution passed unanimously.
The full Common Council will meet on Monday at 7:15 p.m. at City Hall.
