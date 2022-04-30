OSWEGO — The Oswego Police Department announced the arrest of a pair of Oswego residents after the department was notified of a stolen vehicle from the city of Fulton.
Raymond P. Gomes, 32, and Joseph E. Tobin, 44, both of Oswego, were arrested following a traffic stop on Monday conducted by OPD.
OPD was made aware of the stolen vehicle that was reported to the Fulton Police Department in the city of Fulton. The vehicle was reported to have a loaded handgun inside with “several other items,” OPD released in a statement.
“An inventory of the vehicle was conducted, and several items were missing including the handgun,” the statement said.
In a joint effort between OPD, FPD, the Oswego City Drug Task Force and the Oswego County Drug Task Force, search warrants were executed at “two different locations” in Oswego. As a result, information was obtained and officers recovered the stolen handgun along with other property.
During the investigation, it was found that Kenneth A. Hobart Jr., 37, of Fulton, allegedly purchased the handgun from Gomes.
Gomes was charged with the following: criminal possession of a weapon — a loaded firearm, a Class C felony; criminal sale of a firearm, a Class D felony; criminal possession of stolen property, a Class D felony; fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, a Class A misdemeanor; and resisting arrest, a Class A misdemeanor. Gomes was arraigned on his alleged charges in the Oswego County CAP court and was remanded to Oswego County Jail.
Tobin was charged with criminal possession of stolen property in the fifth degree, a Class A misdemeanor. He was arraigned in court on his alleged charge as well as an outstanding bench warrant, police said. Tobin was remanded to Oswego County Jail.
Hobart was arrested on Wednesday and charged with criminal possession of a weapon — a loaded firearm, a Class C felony. Hobart was arraigned on his alleged charge in Oswego County CAP court and was remanded to Oswego County Jail.
The investigation is ongoing, police said, and anyone with information about the three individuals is asked to contact Investigator James LaDue at 315-236-4854. Those wishing to remain anonymous may do so.
