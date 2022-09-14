Barlow and Cady

Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow, left, and Oswego Police Department Chief Phil Cady pose for a picture at Cady's graduation from the FBI National Academy.

 Photo provided

OSWEGO — Mayor Billy Barlow announced on Wednesday that Oswego Police Department Chief Phil Cady has graduated from the FBI National Academy.

Cady is now a graduate of the 283rd session of the program. The graduation took place at the National Academy in Quantico, Virginia, on Tuesday. Cady is the second officer in OPD history to complete this prestigious program. Nationally, fewer than 1 percent of officers have the opportunity to attend the program.

