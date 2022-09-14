OSWEGO — Mayor Billy Barlow announced on Wednesday that Oswego Police Department Chief Phil Cady has graduated from the FBI National Academy.
Cady is now a graduate of the 283rd session of the program. The graduation took place at the National Academy in Quantico, Virginia, on Tuesday. Cady is the second officer in OPD history to complete this prestigious program. Nationally, fewer than 1 percent of officers have the opportunity to attend the program.
“It is my pleasure to announce Oswego Police Chief Phil Cady successfully applied and has graduated from the FBI National Academy,” said Barlow, who traveled to Quantico for Chief Cady’s graduation ceremony. “I have no doubt Chief Cady took plenty away from the Academy to bring back and apply here in Oswego to improve policing and enhance the quality of life for Oswego residents.”
Internationally known for its academic excellence, the National Academy offers 10 weeks of advanced communication, leadership, and fitness training. Participants must have proven records as professionals within their agencies to attend. On average, these officers have 21 years of law enforcement experience and usually return to their agencies to serve in executive-level positions.
The 283rd session consisted of 235 law enforcement officers from 49 states and the District of Columbia. The class included members of law enforcement agencies from 21 countries, five military organizations, and five federal and civilian agencies.
“I am extremely grateful to have participated in the training at the FBI National Academy. Oswego is facing many of the same challenges that other communities are facing across the United States and around the world,” Cady said. “I plan to bring what I have learned back to OPD, so we can continue to move the department forward and provide the best service possible to our community.”
Cady is a 25-year law enforcement veteran and lifelong area resident. He holds a master’s degree in public administration from Syracuse University and bachelor’s degree in public justice from SUNY Oswego.
