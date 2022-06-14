OPD asks for help identifying people after thefts on Mitchell Street STAFF REPORTS editor@palltimes.com Jun 14, 2022 Jun 14, 2022 Updated 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 The Oswego Police Department is asking for help to identify these individuals after several larceny complaints along Mitchell Street. Photo provided The Oswego Police Department is asking for help to identify these individuals after several larceny complaints along Mitchell Street. Photo provided The Oswego Police Department is asking for help to identify these individuals after several larceny complaints along Mitchell Street. Photo provided The Oswego Police Department is asking for help to identify these individuals after several larceny complaints along Mitchell Street. Photo provided Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save OSWEGO — The Oswego Police Department is investigating several larceny complaints throughout the industrial area along Mitchell Street in Oswego, OPD announced in a press release Tuesday.Thefts of wire, scrap metal and copper have been reported stolen throughout the spring months. Anyone with information about these thefts or the pictured individuals (above) are asked to contact OPD Investigator Daniel Balloni at 315-342-8178. Calls will be kept anonymous. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you News Now County Health Department: COVID-19 vaccinations help prevent severe illness and keep kids in play Gallagher Pool opening June 27 Schroeppel man dead after fatal motor vehicle accident County Legislature awards first round of ARPA funding Latest e-Edition June 14, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition, click the preview image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesOswego Middle School student pronounced dead after fatal motor vehicle accidentMultiple agencies respond to structure fire in OswegoFulton police arrest 20-year-old following sex abuse investigationWahl located, found in good health, troopers say‘We’re looking forward to people giving us a chance’William Mecum appointed as new principal of Fairgrieve ElementaryLauzon tabbed as new OCSD athletic directorOPD asks for help identifying people after thefts on Mitchell StreetDr. Paul Stobnicke‘These girls have it’: Fulton girls lacrosse grows into a trip to state semifinals Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Jobs WE ARE only looking for Professional/consultants who will stand as HELP WANTEDNeed two strongindividuals, Outdoorsmindset. To work onauquculture fish bait Follow us on Facebook ThePalladiumTimes Follow us on Twitter Tweets by oswegoconewsnow
