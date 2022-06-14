OSWEGO — The Oswego Police Department is investigating several larceny complaints throughout the industrial area along Mitchell Street in Oswego, OPD announced in a press release Tuesday.

Thefts of wire, scrap metal and copper have been reported stolen throughout the spring months.

Anyone with information about these thefts or the pictured individuals (above) are asked to contact OPD Investigator Daniel Balloni at 315-342-8178. Calls will be kept anonymous. 

