OSWEGO — The Oswego City Police Department officially received approval from the Oswego Common Council to accept a pair of donations plus additional funding for new equipment on Monday.
OPD’s first grant was $14,242 in federal funding under the FY2020 Explosive Detection Canine Team Grant Program. The money received will go toward maintaining and training K9 teams within OPD “to support terrorism prevention activities” in OPD’s jurisdiction.
The other donation was for $3,500 from the Walmart Community Grants Team and Facility to allow OPD to purchase Microsoft Surface Pro tablets for the Criminal Investigations Division. At last week’s committee meeting, OPD Chief Phil Cady said the tablets will allow investigators to take statements electronically instead of physically writing them down.
OPD also received budget amendments for new equipment. The first amendment was for $31,620.25 to purchase a new speed trailer unit to help identify and monitor speeding issues throughout the Port City.
Cady told the committee last week that the current speed trailer is a bit older and has needed some maintenance in the past year. It will also allow the department to have two units deployed at the same time.
The second amendment, totaling $94,083.47 is for a new surveillance trailer that will be used at events with large crowds and in problems areas in Oswego. Cady previously said the current camera trailer is about 14 years old and the camera broke off the trailer.
The department is looking to replace the camera and will be able to utilize both trailers once the first one is fixed.
In other business, the Common Council approved to enter an employment agreement with Paul Conzone, who was named the Oswego City Fire Department’s next chief. His appointment was announced Tuesday morning.
A few resolutions were also passed for different construction projects.
The Common Council authorized construction services for the International Pier Improvement Project through Paoletti Engineering PLCC. The construction services increased from $25,980 to $53,150 with additional services.
The quote submitted by John R. Dudley Construction for the City Hall Canopy Repair Project ($22,177) and the budget amendment to cover paving costs for the east side fire department, animal shelter and Sheldon Park projects ($117,548.48) were also approved.
Renovations for the Conway Municipal Building’s miscellaneous projects were also approved. Construction will be done by LaBella Associates, D.P.C., increasing the original agreement from $62,800 to $92,120.
Animal Control also received a budget amendment to cover potential overtime costs for the remainder of the year. The amendment was for $30,000. The vote was approved by a 5-1 vote, with Council Shawn Walker voting no. Councilor Susan McBrearty was an excused absence from Monday’s meeting.
“Usually the department heads … come here to explain why they’re asking for money. I understand it’s for overtime costs. … Explain a little bit in depth (why it’s needed),” Walker said, explaining why he would vote no. “I haven’t had an email, a call, nothing from this department head. I’m not going to support this.”
