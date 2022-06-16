OSWEGO — After two years, Operation Oswego County board members and Oswego business owners alike gathered for the 70th annual meeting to highlight some of the most exhilarating economic projects brought to the region during 2021.
The annual meeting was held at the Lake Ontario Conference and Events Center at the Best Western Hotel on East First Street at 8 a.m. Thursday. Guests were treated to a buffet style breakfast as the group reconsolidated its business in-person for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s pretty exciting to see all that has been accomplished,” OOC President Ellen Holst said, who primarily led the event. “We have not been able to showcase these accomplishments in the past couple of years, so I’m happy that we were able to do this.”
Several state and county legislators were also present, along with presentations from Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow, keynote speaker of the event, Novelis plant manager Kristen Nelson, and OOC Executive Director Michael Treadwell.
Barlow opened his speech by commending the work done through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative. He recognized numerous project efforts were “really a team effort” and gave props to Treadwell and OOC for assistance with some of the city’s finest improvements.
“As much as I get to take a lot of that credit and get my name in the paper and all that good stuff, it really, truly has been a team effort,” Barlow said. “I don’t know where these grand fundings and then all these projects would be without help from Mike and Operation Oswego County.”
From there, keynote speaker Kristen Nelson, the first female to ever become plant manager at Novelis, filled the crowd in on the recent success of the aluminum company and its exceptional growth in new hires. Those included 15 students from the P-Tech program at CiTi BOCES. Nelson said another 10 will be joining the company this summer for internships.
Nelson explained Novelis has partnered with educational institutions, such as BOCES, to help create a staunch pool of employees and to continue its “commitment, locally, to workforce development.”
“I am proud of our team and how we have intentionally leaned into building in between the investments that have been made at the Oswego plant to upgrade operations and create new opportunities,” Nelson said. “Our plant is positioned to be a strong employer for many years to come.”
Nelson was also one of the recipients of several awards presented during the meeting. She received the Jobs Award, which recognized her work with investments and procuring $130 million in upgrades within the Novelis facility in Oswego.
Other awards given during the ceremony were for Oswego County Airport Manager Brandon Schwedt, who received the Ally Award; Menter Ambulance President and CEO Zach Menter for the Business Excellence Award; Grace Tyler Estate Winery owners Richard and Elizabeth Hamilton for the Dee Heckerthorn Entrepreneur Award; and retired Bolton Savings Bank CEO and President Mike Pollack for the Martin Rose Economic Developer Merit Award.
Treadwell gave a brief of economic developments that took place throughout Oswego County in 2021. Among them includes several in the city of Oswego.
Mother Earth Baby, LLC, expanded its diaper service business by relocating its laundry facility and retail operations in the Port City. The woman-owned business is a cloth diaper service located on 145 W. Bridge St.
The much-loved Rooftop Lounge at Litatro on 189 W. First St. was featured as one of the city’s DRI projects and is set to employ nine full-time and 10 part-time employees. The restaurant was a $423,000 investment. It was also financially assisted by Pathfinder Bank and the County of Oswego Industrial Development Agency (COIDA).
Local developer Anthony Pauldine is converting the former YMCA building in Oswego into a mixed use development (Camelot Lodge, LLC), which will feature 5,500 square feet of commercial space, 10 market-rate apartments and six market-rate multi-floor townhouse apartments. The project cost $2.1 million and was assisted by the COIDA.
SSC Oswego II, LLC, has a 25-acre site in Oswego, which is a solar renewable energy project developed by Summit Solar Capital based in New York City costing $3.5 million.
The Oswego School District Public Library received assistance from the Oswego County Civic Facilities Corporations. The $3.9 million in bond refinancings will help the library save on interest costs.
Lastly recognized out of the city of Oswego was Tully’s Good Times Family, Inc., which renovated the former Friendly’s location located at 192 W. Bridge St. The $1.6 million takeout restaurant will create 14 full-time jobs and 23 part-time jobs.
Treadwell also highlighted accomplishments the county had made during the year 2021. The county had been awarded a total of $19.2 million for 55 projects in the CFA Round 11 of the Regional Economic Development Council Awards. It also received $5 million in funding for 19 projects, which include water/sewer, parks, Smart Growth planning, tourism/recreation, infrastructure, feasibility and manufacturing.
“The staff had to step forward beginning in March of 2020 and continue to roll out lots of good activities and partnerships with other folks,” Holst said. “I also want to thank my board members, not only the executive committee members, but all of those who have worked tirelessly over the last many years, particularly the last couple of years to keep Operation Oswego County in the forefront of others and to be able to produce lots of economic development.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.