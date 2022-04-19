OSWEGO TOWN — Ontario Orchards owners June and Dennis Ouellette are being recognized Wednesday for their numerous community contributions at the Oswego Town Fire Barn.
The event will feature key speakers including George DeMass, town of Oswego historian; Kathy Ouellette-Pfeifer and Laurie Oleyourryk, daughters of June and Dennis; Richard Tesoriero, Oswego Town representative; Trish Levine of the Oswego YMCA; Greg Mills of Murdock’s Bicycles and Sports; Jason Livesey of Rudy’s Lakeside Drive-In; Sue Sullivan; Dick Carson; Jim D’Angelo of the Sterling Nature Center; and Joan and Paul Kelley of Town of Sterling town board and planning board. There will also be time for those in attendance to speak if they wish.
Dennis and June Ouellette opened Ontario Orchards 57 years ago, and while running the business they have also been involved in many aspects of the surrounding communities.
“They have done so much for the community in so many ways, from donating to schools, fire departments, churches, parks, benefits and events with apples, sweet cider, gift baskets, plants and more,” Ouellette-Pfeifer said.
The Ouellettes also educate members of the community on agritourism, giving tours of the farm to children and senior citizens. June has also volunteered for many community institutions, including the city of Oswego, the town of Sterling, the Sterling Nature Center and Cayuga County. Their daughters decided to hold this event because they wanted Dennis and June to be recognized for all that they have done for the community, according to Ouellette-Pfeifer.
The celebration will be held at the Oswego Town Volunteer Fire Department at 6 p.m., located at 640 county Route 20 in Oswego. The event is open to the public and refreshments will be served.
