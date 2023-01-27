OSWEGO — The Oneida Indian Nation paid Oswego County more than $1 million last year, the largest amount since it reached an agreement with the state a decade ago to pay a portion of its slot machine revenue in exchange for exclusive gaming rights in central New York.

The total amount paid to Oswego County in 2022 came to $1,098,682.67, according to figures released by the nation. That payment represents a 185% increase from $385,368.53 in 2014 when the settlement payments began.

