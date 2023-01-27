OSWEGO — The Oneida Indian Nation paid Oswego County more than $1 million last year, the largest amount since it reached an agreement with the state a decade ago to pay a portion of its slot machine revenue in exchange for exclusive gaming rights in central New York.
The total amount paid to Oswego County in 2022 came to $1,098,682.67, according to figures released by the nation. That payment represents a 185% increase from $385,368.53 in 2014 when the settlement payments began.
The payments are the result of a 2013 settlement agreement among the nation, New York state and Madison and Oneida counties that ended decades of bitter wide-ranging legal battles.
All parties agreed to an end to land, tax and gaming disputes, among other issues. The nation received exclusive gaming rights in a 10-county region and agreed to pay 25% of its net gaming revenue from its slot machines to the state and surrounding counties, including Oswego.
In addition, the agreement allowed the nation to have 25,000 acres of land set aside by the federal government for its use. The land isn’t taxable or subject to state or local control.
The nation made just over $85 million in total settlement payments last year, a record. Oswego County has received about $7.3 million since payments began in 2014.
It’s not clear what Oswego County spends the money it receives on. The payments don’t appear to be listed in the county’s budget. County Administrator Phil Church did not return phone calls seeking comment.
Onondaga County uses the money it receives from the Oneidas to pay off the bonds issued to construct the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater on Onondaga Lake, which opened to the public in 2015.
It puts the remaining money in a reserve fund.
The settlement payments made by the nation have grown significantly since 2014 as their slot machine revenue has increased. Oswego County’s share has increased 30% just since 2018.
With the exception of 2020, when the pandemic tamped down activity, revenue from the nation’s thousands of slot machines has generally increased each year.
Joel Barkin, vice president of communications, said the nation’s record success in 2022 is due to significant reinvestment in its properties and employees, and the region as a whole.
The nation opened Turning Stone Resort & Casino 30 years ago, but has long since branched out and its sprawling business empire is now an economic powerhouse in the region.
In 2022, the nation opened The Cove at Sylvan Beach, a new vacation rental destination on Oneida Lake, and added a new market-style buffet restaurant at Turning Stone.
Last year, The Villages at Stoney Creek was introduced. It’s one of the first employer-sponsored housing developments, offering 1- to 3-bedroom apartments for nation employees with below-market rent and free transportation to Turning Stone.
The nation also announced last year the largest evolution of Turning Stone in two decades with plans to double the convention space at the resort and add a 250-room hotel.
“It is truly a symbiotic relationship between the nation and the region,” Barkin said. As the nation does well, the region does well.”
