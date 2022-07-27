On The Canals

Officials gather at East Side Marina to promote “On The Canals,” a statewide program with 22 locations spanning the Empire State.

 Xiana Fontno photo

OSWEGO — A city on the edge of a huge body of water shouldn’t be short of activities, and it isn’t, especially with the addition of some more recreational water activities for the Port City.

City and state officials gathered at the East Side Marina Wednesday to promote the “On The Canals” excursion program, which expands recreational activities by partnering with small businesses.

