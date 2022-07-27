OSWEGO — A city on the edge of a huge body of water shouldn’t be short of activities, and it isn’t, especially with the addition of some more recreational water activities for the Port City.
City and state officials gathered at the East Side Marina Wednesday to promote the “On The Canals” excursion program, which expands recreational activities by partnering with small businesses.
On The Canals is launching a free excursion and activity program that works with Oswego Expeditions, an outdoor recreation business owned by Jennifer Mays.
Through the partnership, participants will be able to take a kayak, paddleboard and do art activities for free on the canal. These sort of excursions on the canals will not be limited to just Oswego. On The Canal programs run through western New York to the capital region.
Other activities include birding, cycling and boat tours, according to the Canal Corporation.
So far, Mays said the program has been a success with numbers going upward. She said participants aren’t just from the city of Oswego, but from all over New York.
“The number of participants we have reached so far, even just since the end of June, exceeds 350,” Mays said. “People are coming from all over to visit us. They come from New York City, Albany, Rochester, Syracuse, just to paddle.”
Mays said the program has had a profound impact on the company economically, allowing the business to invest in new equipment. It’s also opened a gateway for career opportunities revolving around outdoor activity. On the other hand, it’s played a key role in putting Oswego on the map.
“We’re able to develop some local individuals for career opportunities to become guides and paddling instructors,” Mays said. “We are putting Oswego on the map internationally, laying the foundation here in Oswego for expedition and kayaking.”
The entire canal system is 524 miles long, according to the Canal Corporation executive Brian Stratton. It opened in 1825. The excursions through the On The Canals program has been going on since 2000. During the pandemic, Stratton explained the opportunity for the program couldn’t have been anymore ideal.
“No one really thought about all of the wonderful opportunities right here in their own backyard,” Stratton said. “So we began to get people out to the canals with free excursions beginning with biking, kayaking and water biking. That first year, we had about 2,800 people participate.”
Stratton said this year, they expect 10,000 people to participate at the programs with 22 locations across the state.
Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow who reflected on the $100 million in improvements the city went under within the last six years said the activities he is now seeing in the city’s waters is something he hasn’t seen in many years.
It created a boom, which in turn has driven up tourism in the city, bringing people from all over the state who want to experience Lake Ontario and the river. That’s paired with the more than $20 million that has been invested in Oswego’s waterfront.
“It’s really becoming a regional destination,” Barlow said. “That’s a combination of a lot of hard work and a lot of partners working together. We’re finally working together and we’re seeing the results play out right before our eyes.”
Shane Broadwell, owner of Broadwell Hospitality Group also celebrated the benefits the city’s canal has on his industry especially. People that have time to fill can enjoy the city longer, and the waterfront adds more to throw on the to do list. But Broadwell mentioned it also adds more on the itinerary for his guests.
“Just last weekend, we were watching families on the waterfront on the stand up boards in the harbor for a couple hours because they had time to kill. They were here for a softball tournament,” Broadwell said. “They just wanted to get out and kill some time. It was awesome.”
Toward the end of the event, Mays offered free kayak rides to willing participants.
She also featured collapsible French kayaks, which can be purchased through Oswego Expeditions.
