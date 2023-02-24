OSWEGO — The judge and attorneys quickly moved through motions and other procedural matters on Friday for an upcoming murder trial before spending the bulk of their time discussing a shared annoyance: a very old courthouse.
Alton D. Brown and Norman A. Newsome will go on trial Monday morning at the historic H. Douglas Barclay Courthouse in the village of Pulaski. Parts of the courthouse are two centuries old, and it sits at the end of a picturesque public square.
The building also houses the town of Richland’s offices and a satellite office for the Department of Motor Vehicles. Officials began using the courthouse during the COVID-19 pandemic due to its large size and have continued using it for criminal trials so as not to tie down the county courtroom in Oswego, which was built in the 1990s and is better equipped to accommodate modern trials.
The challenging logistics of holding a murder trial in such an old courthouse were on display Friday as Judge Karen Brandt Brown addressed the issue in court and then called the attorneys to the bench for a lengthy discussion.
Space is a serious issue. The courthouse’s holding cell isn’t large enough and there are two defendants, so Brandt Brown settled on placing each defendant and their lawyers in rooms in different parts of the building. That pushed the prosecutors into a room downstairs.
Shaun Chase, one of Brown’s lawyers, raised concerns about the jury being able to see his client being brought into the courthouse in handcuffs and shackles. It was possible that the jury might need to be removed when the defendants are brought into the courtroom.
There was also the issue of security and how many deputies would be needed. Normally, defendants who are being held at the jail are escorted into county court through a side door, without ever stepping outside. That raised the issue of transportation. Each morning deputies will have to transport Brown and Newsome the 24 miles from the county jail in Oswego to Pulaski.
Jean Brown, one of Brown’s lawyers, expressed concerns when a deputy in the courtroom indicated to the judge that the defendants would be transported to court together.
Brandt Brown informed the lawyers that there aren’t enough microphones in the courtroom for everyone and they would need to work out a solution. Another issue that had to be tackled was sight lines for the jury when video evidence is played, which will require the defense to move.
At the hearing Friday, Brandt Brown noted that prosecutors and the defense lawyers were close to reaching a stipulation agreement on certain video evidence. Brandt Brown also agreed to admit co-conspirator statements in the form of text messages sent between Brown and his girlfriend the night of the murder.
Prosecutors have said in court filings that Brown, Newsome and Britani Yerdon traveled from Syracuse to Fulton the night of Dec. 3, 2021, to rob Russell G. Bardin, an ex-boyfriend of Yerdon’s. Police responded to a shooting early on Dec. 4 at 610 Rochester St. They discovered Aaron A. Smith and Bardin had been shot. Smith later died; Bardin survived.
Yerdon pleaded guilty last year.
