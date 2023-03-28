The Old City Hall building, at Water and Bridge streets in Oswego, was purchased by Ed Alberts in 2022 for $1.5 million. He plans to convert the building so that it will have event space, a brewery, a restaurant and apartments.
OSWEGO — The transformation of the former Old City Hall building, also known as the Market House, into a restaurant, brewery and eight high-end apartments has taken another step forward.
The County of Oswego Industrial Development Agency on Thursday approved a public hearing on granting financial assistance for the project.
Market House Oswego LLC and 1836 Brewing Company LLC are jointly seeking financial assistance in the form of exemptions on property taxes, real estate transfer taxes, the mortgage recording tax and state and local sales and use taxes, which would save them a little more than $500,000, according to their application.
They are also seeking a payment in lieu of taxes agreement (PILOT) from the IDA and the granting of $200,000 from the agency’s HUD EDF loan fund.
According to the PILOT schedule, they would pay $15,000 a year for the first five years, rising to $27,000 a year after 20 years.
Local businessman Ed Alberts purchased the Old City Hall building at Water and West Bridge streets in July 2022. He owns both Market House Oswego and 1836 Brewing Company.
The companies had completed an initial application last summer but have submitted a revised application that clarified the number of apartments that would be constructed as well as the fate of two buildings attached to the south end of the main building.
“Originally, they weren’t sure what they were going to do with the two front buildings that sort of touch Bridge Street,” CEO Austin Wheelock said at the IDA board meeting.
The companies had applied for funding through several programs, including the Restore New York Communities Initiative, which encourages development by providing financial assistance for the revitalization of commercial and residential properties.
Wheelock said the companies received a smaller award than they anticipated and scaled the project back slightly, though he did not say how much they had received.
Without the Restore New York funding, the companies thought they might have to tear down the two attached buildings, Wheelock said. But now they’re seeking historic rehabilitation tax credits, which will provide a significant amount of funding.
He said the companies now plan to stabilize and preserve the attached buildings but not develop them in the immediate future.
“It’s a great project,” Wheelock said. “We’re still very much involved.”
The project will include renovating more than 18,000 square feet of space. The basement of the building will house a brewery and event space, and the first floor will contain a bar and restaurant. The second and third floors will each have four apartments.
The entire project will cost $8.5 million and is expected to create the full-time equivalent of 20 jobs, all in the service industry. Construction is slated to begin in May.
Constructed in 1836, the building is one of the city’s oldest and has served many purposes, including as the city’s original government administration building. Over the past four decades, it housed the popular tavern Old City Hall, which closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The public hearing will be held at 10 a.m. April 25 at Operation Oswego County’s offices at 44 W. Bridge St. in Oswego.
