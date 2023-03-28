Old City Hall

The Old City Hall building, at Water and Bridge streets in Oswego, was purchased by Ed Alberts in 2022 for $1.5 million. He plans to convert the building so that it will have event space, a brewery, a restaurant and apartments. 

 File photo

OSWEGO — The transformation of the former Old City Hall building, also known as the Market House, into a restaurant, brewery and eight high-end apartments has taken another step forward.

The County of Oswego Industrial Development Agency on Thursday approved a public hearing on granting financial assistance for the project.

