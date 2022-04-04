OSWEGO — More than 100 contracted personnel from environmental cleanup agencies and businesses have recovered and removed approximately 30,000 gallons of oil from the Lake Ontario shore at Oswego Harbor, U.S. Coast Guard officials estimated over the weekend.
The ongoing oil spill cleanup at Oswego Harbor was first reported on March 8, after the U.S. Coast Guard and the State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) confirmed evidence of a No. 6 fuel oil fuel discharge found on Oswego Harbor Power Plant property. A DEC spokesperson confirmed to The Palladium-Times the spillage was caused by a failing underground pipeline carrying the residual fuel.
U.S. Coast Guard officials also noted contractors have excavated and removed close to 200 tons of contaminated soil from Oswego Harbor Power Facility grounds.
DEC officials said they have recovered 10 birds affected by the spill and released a duck back into the wild, and encouraged community members to report wildlife with visible signs of oil exposure to the following phone line with oil-spill response agency National Response Corporation (NRC): 1 (800) 899-4672
While crews from contractors U.S. Ecology, Miller Environmental, and other environmental response agencies continue to assess the source, cause, and volume of the leak, a U.S. Coast Guard official said in a statement cleanup operations have yielded diminished signs of oil in the harbor.
To contain the spread of the contaminant, cleanup crews deployed about 2,000 feet of boom to section off oil visibly present at the harbor. Contractors then used “special absorbents” to remove the polluting agent.
City officials remind mariners to never cross the boom, regardless of the size of the vessel, and to refrain from using the lower Breitbeck trail to allow contractors to continue work unimpeded.
