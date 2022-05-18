OSWEGO — Two months after officials confirmed an oil spill at Oswego Harbor in connection with the Oswego Generating Station, the investigation continues, a spokesperson with the plant’s ownership group said Tuesday.
The incident was originally reported by a Port City resident on March 8 and confirmed by the U.S. Coast Guard and the State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). Both agencies, along with representatives of Oswego Generating Station’s ownership group Eastern Generation, confirmed the spill of No. 6 fuel oil fuel found at the plant’s property. State officials noted the spillage was caused by a failing underground pipeline carrying the residual fuel. U.S. Coast Guard officials added contractors have excavated and removed close to 200 tons of contaminated soil from Oswego Harbor Power Facility grounds.
An Easterm Generation spokesperson told The Palladium-Times Tuesday that 13,000 feet of shoreline has been remediated and that clean-up rotations have largely shifted from Lake Ontario to the nearby shore.
The leaking pipe, the spokesperson said, was an on-site oil transfer pipe that failed and began spilling oil into the ground.
As cleanup efforts continue, Oswego Waste Water Treatment Facility officials found no traces of oil pollution, after having tested the drinking water for oil and grease, the spokesperson said.
Local, state, and federal agencies continue to work with plant officials to remediate soil at the plant, the waters at Oswego Harbor, and to confirm no additional sources of oil, according to the Eastern Generation spokesperson.
The same spokesperson said city of Oswego leaders, U.S. Coast Guard members, and officials with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the State Department of Environmental Conservation continue to meet nearly every day to coordinate the response to the spill.
