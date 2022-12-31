OSWEGO COUNTY — As Americans ring in the New Year tonight, millions will watch the ball drop in Times Square in New York City, throw confetti and, in many cases, consume alcohol.

New Year’s Eve and alcohol have long gone hand in hand, leading to more instances of drunken driving on the last day of the year. The National Safety Council estimates more than 400 people may die on U.S. roads this year during the holiday.

Tags

Recommended for you