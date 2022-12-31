OSWEGO COUNTY — As Americans ring in the New Year tonight, millions will watch the ball drop in Times Square in New York City, throw confetti and, in many cases, consume alcohol.
New Year’s Eve and alcohol have long gone hand in hand, leading to more instances of drunken driving on the last day of the year. The National Safety Council estimates more than 400 people may die on U.S. roads this year during the holiday.
Experts warn that it’s easy for well-intentioned New Year’s Eve revelers to find themselves behind the wheel of a car after having consumed alcohol, and advise planning their transportation ahead of time to end the year on a safe note.
“With this holiday season it’s really important to celebrate responsibly,” said Valerie Puma, a spokeswoman for AAA of Western and Central New York. “You don’t want to be driving after having a drink that night.”
Reaction times and judgment can be affected after consuming just a few drinks. According to AAA, a 150-pound adult who drinks three 12-ounce beers in an hour is already not thinking as clearly. Their reasoning becomes less reliable and their reaction time slows significantly.
The weather is expected to remain mild throughout this weekend, but central New York winters only increase the risk for intoxicated drivers.
“Now we’re into winter and the extra challenge of trying to drive on snow-covered and slippery roads. And if you’re impaired, everything is just that much more pronounced,” said Robert Lighthall, coordinator for the Oswego County STOP-DWI program.
Puma said a driver abstaining from alcohol is the easiest option. For anyone planning on drinking away from home, it’s best to make plans for a safe way home ahead of time so they aren’t caught flat-footed at the end of the night on New Year’s Eve.
“There are a lot of different ways people can celebrate responsibly and avoid being on the road,” Puma said.
Having a designated driver is a good idea, as well as ride-sharing options. A safe bet is to avoid traveling on New Year’s Eve and find overnight accommodations, Puma said. Travelers who need a hotel to safely spend the night can find area hotel prices by using AAA’s mobile app.
“Our motto is to have a plan,” Lighthall said. “Don’t be a drunk driver. Don’t get in a car with a drunk driver.”
Oswego County STOP-DWI helps fund extra police patrols on high-risk days such as the Super Bowl, St. Patrick’s Day and New Year’s Eve.
Lighthall said the New York State Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee and the New York State STOP-DWI Foundation released a “Have a Plan” mobile app as a resource for anyone who plans to drink. It allows users to call a taxi, program a designated driver list, learn more about blood-alcohol content levels and even report a suspected impaired driver.
Alcohol isn’t the only concern for people planning on traveling. Lighthall said illegal drug use or even abusing certain prescription drugs could impair someone’s driving ability.
Puma said concerns about drug-impaired driving have grown with the legalization of recreational marijuana in New York. According to an AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety Survey, the number of people who admitted to getting behind the wheel within an hour of consuming cannabis climbed 14% from 2020 to 2021.
“For this year with marijuana legal, in general, if you feel different, you’re going to drive differently,” Puma said. “We’re trying to make people realize that.”
