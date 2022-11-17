Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow issued a travel advisory for the city of Oswego from Thursday through 7 a.m. Friday in response to heavy lake-effect snow.
The snowfall caused power outages in some street and traffic lights, homes and government buildings like the police station and city hall early Thursday morning, according to Oswego Fire Department Chief Randy Griffin, who is also the director of emergency management.
“Snow is falling in narrow bands of lake effect and will begin to accumulate,” the travel advisory said. “Drivers are reminded to slow down (and) anticipate stopping prior to intersections.”
The advisory stated that drivers should consider the weather conditions by driving at slower speeds, accelerating slowly, leaving extra space between vehicles and giving themselves more time and space to stop.
“If drivers find traffic lights out, the intersection should be treated as a four-way stop,” the travel advisory said, “and all vehicles should stop prior to proceeding through the intersection.”
According to the National Weather Service, around 2 to 4 inches of snow accumulated by Thursday afternoon in Oswego County, and around 1 to 3 inches of new snow was expected to accumulate Thursday evening through Friday morning.
But Friday is expected to be partly sunny with a high of 38 degrees, so much of that snow will likely melt away, according to Griffin.
“Friday looks fairly decent,” Griffin said. “The temperature’s going to remain above freezing, so a lot of this (snow) will melt.”
Griffin said lake-effect snow, which is caused by cold air moving across warm, unfrozen waters, is typical for Oswego throughout the late fall and winter seasons.
“Like (in) our sister city Buffalo, Lake Ontario doesn’t freeze,” Griffin said. “With the lake not freezing over, we always have the potential of lake-effect snow. … It’s such a big lake, (and) that (unfrozen) liquid is available to evaporate into the atmosphere.”
Unlike Buffalo, however, Oswego isn’t going to get hit by this weekend’s snowfall nearly as hard, according to Griffin.
“This is not Oswego’s first winter,” Griffin said. “This is a routine winter storm for the City of Oswego. This is not outside the ordinary. … The governor called to check on Oswego to see if we were set or needed any resources. I said, ‘We’re good. Go ahead and call Buffalo.’”
Besides power outages, the snowfall has caused a number of vehicle accidents throughout the city, most of them minor, according to Griffin. And although heavy snowfall can disrupt driving conditions, Griffin said there are additional safety considerations residents and city officials should keep in mind when dealing with lake-effect snow.
Griffin said the “cascading effect” of lake-effect snow can cause power outages, flooding and various other issues.
“Often times, it’s not just the snow (that’s the issue),” Griffin said. “When all that snow melts, there’s a potential chance of flooding. On Saturday, the temperatures are going to drop below freezing, and any of the flooding that’s still around can turn to ice.”
Griffin said the sheer weight of the lake-effect snow can bring down trees and tree branches, which in turn can bring down power lines.
National Grid strategic communications manager Jared Paventi said wind that causes lake-effect snow has a cascading effect that can cause power outages, also.
“The closer you get to the lake, that wind whips off the lake and can get very strong,” Paventi said. “Strong winds over a sustained period of time bring down power lines all on their own, but if you have a situation where you have lines near a tree, if (the wind) takes down tree limbs or the tree itself, it can take down those (power) lines.”
Thursday had wind gusts as high as 32 miles per hour, and Friday could see wind gusts between 18 and 29 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service.
Both Griffin and Paventi gave some advice for how to safely navigate heavy lake-effect snow and the winter season.
Griffin said residents should stay up to date with weather changes and plan for potential power outages. He said residents can prepare themselves by having a small shovel to dig out vehicles from the snow, keeping a flashlight and batteries handy in case of a power outage, checking in on neighbors and making sure all exhaust pipes are well-ventilated to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning.
Paventi said residents should stay off the streets when possible until road crews clear them and traffic lights regain power. He also said residents should contact the National Grid the moment an outage occurs so the power provider can respond quickly and determine where outages are concentrated.
Additionally, Paventi said to stay away from any downed power lines and to report them to National Grid. They can be reported to National Grid directly at 1-800-867-5222 or by calling 911.
“When you’re home, if you see a line come down or you see a downed line in your street or yard, stay away from it,” Paventi said. “You cannot tell if a downed line is electrified or not just by looking at it. … (And) keep in mind, water is a conductor of electricity, so if it comes down in a puddle or on a wet surface, it conducts electricity.”
Paventi also mentioned the importance of proper ventilation to mitigate risks of carbon monoxide poisoning.
“If you are going to use generators, make sure to keep them outside and at a distance from your dwelling because you run a risk of carbon monoxide poisoning (when running them) indoors,” Paventi said. “I know a lot of people have generators for this type of situation. It’s important that they’re well-ventilated.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.