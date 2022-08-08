OSWEGO COUNTY — Oswego County Hospice has been recognized once again by Strategic Healthcare Programs (SHP) as a “Premier Performer.” The honor comes from achieving a high satisfaction rating among families and caregivers.

More than 1,000 hospice providers were rated for their service and Oswego County’s score ranked in the top 5% of all eligible SHP clients for 2021. This marks the fourth “Premier Performer” award the program has received in the last six years.

