OSWEGO — Public curiosity has turned to a pipeline being constructed underneath the Oswego River.
The pipeline, which is being built by UK-based public utility company National Grid, was finally authorized by the Oswego Common Council in 2020 after hurdles met with noise ordinances.
National Grid came back to the council with a revised plan in May 2021 and gained the approval it had been seeking to waive a noise ordinance. Council members had originally tabled the decision when the company proposed doing “around the clock work,” which they were concerned could cause disturbances for surrounding residents.
Now, work has been underway for a while and the stupendous process to get it all done is happening right under our feet, more than 40 to be exact, below the Oswego River, National Grid strategic communications manager Jared Paventi explained.
The utility company is constructing a 2,400-foot section of pipeline that will bypass the old pipeline, which was installed in the mid-1980s. The previous pipeline will be retired in place, Paventi told the Palladium-Times Thursday.
In order to do this, workers will use a process called “horizontal directional drilling,” sometimes called directional boring. It’s done with a drill mounted on to a tractor, or for smaller jobs, a more simplified drill can be used. It’s often accomplished with the use of viscous fluid such as water mixed with bentonite or polymer.
The hole for this pipeline is approximately 2,000 feet and sits primarily in bedrock, according to Paventi. It’s being installed southeast of the original pipeline. It begins on the west side of the river south of National Grid’s facility and north of Burden Drive, and continues underneath the river bed north of Oswego Canal Lock 6 before terminating on the east side of the Oswego River at a point between the St. Luke and Pontiac health and rehabilitation facilities.
The pipeline, also referred to as the Pipeline 55 Project, is a fossil fuel free way to supply heating resources to Oswegonians and surrounding areas. Work and inspections on the pipeline are required under federal and state law.
National Grid said it hopes to be completely free of the usage of fossil fuels by the year 2050.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.