Officials confirm details on Sunday Bird Scooter accident STAFF REPORTS editor@palltimes.com May 4, 2022 May 4, 2022 Updated 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save OSWEGO — Officials confirmed to The Palladium-Times some details surrounding an accident involving someone on a Bird Scooter.The initial call came in on Sunday at 5:34 p.m. The incident was near East Tenth Street and East Bridge Street.Officials said the person on the scooter, whose name was not released, was an 18-year-old male. His condition, as of press time, was unknown. When asked for comment on the situation, Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow said to “wear a helmet and obey the rules” when riding the Bird Scooters.This story will be updated as more information becomes available. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Newsnow Recommended for you News Now DelConte, Sereno announce they will not seek re-election for OCSD board County’s COVID-19 cases decrease but community level remains high Officials confirm details on Sunday Bird Scooter accident Fulton Lions Club hosting cleanup day 2022 Road Paving Project starts Wednesday Oswego County Media Group making digital changes to operations County makes adjustments in vaccine clinic schedule Latest e-Edition May 3, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition, click the preview image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCity, OPD release body cam footage of Wednesday arrest of juvenilesMan charged after 9.5-hour standoff with law enforcement‘They have been so quick to judge us’: Mother of kids from Wednesday incident speaks outOPD makes arrests following stolen vehicle notificationFrom Minetto to military analyst: Leighton makes impact on CNN coverageFruit Valley Orchard’s first day of business for 2022 is todayRichard TetroTheresa ‘Terry’ StrongMathew S. PerryAntoinette Mills Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Jobs HELP WANTEDTown of Richland Highway Department is looking for aSeasonal/Full OSWEGO COUNTYMedia Group, publishers of the Palladium Times, the Valley Follow us on Facebook ThePalladiumTimes Follow us on Twitter Tweets by oswegoconewsnow
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.