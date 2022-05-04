OSWEGO — Officials confirmed to The Palladium-Times some details surrounding an accident involving someone on a Bird Scooter.

The initial call came in on Sunday at 5:34 p.m. The incident was near East Tenth Street and East Bridge Street.

Officials said the person on the scooter, whose name was not released, was an 18-year-old male. His condition, as of press time, was unknown.

When asked for comment on the situation, Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow said to “wear a helmet and obey the rules” when riding the Bird Scooters.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

