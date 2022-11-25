Legends Fields

The Legends Fields complex, above, will receive $2 million in funding from the Oswego County Legislature. The funds will be used to install turf on the fields and to improve drainage at the complex. Officials said the improvements will extend how long the complex can be used each year.

 Ben Grieco photo

OSWEGO — Oswego County plans to spend $2 million on improvements to its baseball and softball complex in the city of Oswego with the goal of increasing its appeal as a regional venue and boosting tourism dollars.

The project at Legends Fields Complex, on Churchill Road, would see turf installed and drainage improvements made. The facility is the only six-field, lighted complex in central New York.

