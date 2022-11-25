The Legends Fields complex, above, will receive $2 million in funding from the Oswego County Legislature. The funds will be used to install turf on the fields and to improve drainage at the complex. Officials said the improvements will extend how long the complex can be used each year.
OSWEGO — Oswego County plans to spend $2 million on improvements to its baseball and softball complex in the city of Oswego with the goal of increasing its appeal as a regional venue and boosting tourism dollars.
The project at Legends Fields Complex, on Churchill Road, would see turf installed and drainage improvements made. The facility is the only six-field, lighted complex in central New York.
“It’s been a long time coming,” said Justin Arsenault, owner of central New York-based Champions Events, which took over management of the fields in 2018. “They’re bringing it to where it needs to be now.”
The fields were built in the 1990s to accommodate the city’s expansive adult softball leagues, which at one point included about 140 teams. Before its construction, games were played at Fort Ontario and other locations. The county owned the land but leases the complex to the city for $1 a year.
By 2017, the softball leagues had dwindled to a single men’s slow-pitch league consisting of just seven teams playing one night a week.
Around that time Mayor Billy Barlow was looking for opportunities for cost savings in the city budget and raised the possibility of ending the lease with the county.
“We were in the hundreds of thousands of dollars at that point to maintain the fields,” said Oswego Common Council President Robert Corradino.
Crews from the Department of Public Works had to maintain the facilities including mowing the fields and putting down speedy dry and chalk. At one point the city had to replace the deteriorated clay infields, he said.
“I was the only one on the council who spoke up to the mayor and said can we do something different,” Corradino said.
The issue was an especially important one to Corradino, who was a softball player for 38 years. Barlow gave him a month. A public meeting on the topic failed to produce a solution, but Champions Events, which was interested in managing the facility, approached the city.
The company was running events across the state and was eager for the opportunity to run the facility, in particular, because its six fields would allow them to host larger tournaments.
“It was a perfect time for us because we could put a flag there and make it a home base for us,” Arsenault said.
The city’s adult softball leagues withered with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, but Champions Events was soon hosting youth softball and baseball tournaments nearly every weekend, drawing parents and players from several states away. The company has also made improvements to the fields with financial assistance from the city of Oswego.
Arsenault said his company now hosts close to 60 teams a weekend and about 600 teams throughout the season. He estimates that roughly 50,000 people are using the facilities annually.
Legislator Tim Stahl (20th District), who spearheaded the effort on the county level, said the county began exploring improvements to the site after learning that Champions Events could host more tournaments and operate earlier in the spring and later in the fall if the fields were turf and had better drainage infrastructure.
“It makes sense for the county to invest because we own it,” he said.
The county unsuccessfully pursued state funding for the improvements but is able to pay for the project out of its budget thanks to a significant fund balance as a result of stronger sales tax and other revenues, he said.
Corradino and Stahl said the improvements to Legends Fields Complex would be a significant boost to local tourism, particularly through hotels and restaurants. As it stands now, during tournament weekends some teams are forced to stay in hotels in Onondaga County due to a lack of occupancy nearby.
Improving the complex’s drainage and adding turf is key to growth, Arsenault said. Currently, the fields are only in use from May to September. With the improvements games could start in April and run into early November, he said, and fewer games would have to be canceled due to rain.
“By implementing the turf we can start earlier and end later and guarantee the games,” he said.
